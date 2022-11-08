Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Factbox-Over 210,000 without power in Florida from Hurricane Nicole
(Reuters) – Over 210,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida early on Thursday after Hurricane Nicole crashed into the state’s east coast overnight. Utilities have already restored service to about half of the roughly 400,000 customers who lost power since the storm hit Wednesday night. Hurricane...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies apprehend two on stolen vehicle charges
OSHTEMO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – What started out as an investigation into a possible carjacking in Allegan County ended with the apprehension of two suspects on stolen vehicle charges in Kalamazoo County overnight. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an outside agency around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday that...
