OSHTEMO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – What started out as an investigation into a possible carjacking in Allegan County ended with the apprehension of two suspects on stolen vehicle charges in Kalamazoo County overnight. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an outside agency around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday that...

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO