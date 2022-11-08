CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO