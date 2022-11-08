ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State didn't have the best performance last week. The Buckeyes went to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois as big favorites but struggled to move the ball offensively. It wasn't so much Northwestern's less-than-stellar defense, but rather the weather conditions that slowed the Scarlet and Gray down. Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA football Division III regional semifinal preview: Holy Name rides the Wave vs. Mansfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy