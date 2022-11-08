Read full article on original website
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
Akron men's basketball wins thrilling opener behind Enrique Freeman, Xavier Castaneda
AKRON — It’s stating the obvious that one game is far too small a sample size to project an entire college basketball season. What we do know about the University of Akron men’s basketball team is its core – the players who carried the Zips to the NCAA Tournament last year – is...
Western Reserve High School boys’ basketball preview
After last year's team improved by five wins from the year before, what will this Blue Devil group have in store?
How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State didn't have the best performance last week. The Buckeyes went to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois as big favorites but struggled to move the ball offensively. It wasn't so much Northwestern's less-than-stellar defense, but rather the weather conditions that slowed the Scarlet and Gray down. Ohio...
Here's which Central Ohio girls volleyball players earned OHSVCA All-Ohio honors
Numerous Central Ohio girls volleyball players have been named All-Ohio by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Here are the Division I, II, III and IV teams with local players in bold:. Division I. First team. Ella Durham, outside hitter, senior, Dublin Coffman. Gabi Moulton, setter, senior, Olentangy Liberty.
OHSAA state volleyball preview: Defending champs Magnificat, Gilmour Academy return to final four
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Semifinal matches are Thursday and Friday, and finals for all four divisions are Saturday. Northeast Ohio is represented by four teams at this year’s tournament: Magnificat, Gilmour Academy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and...
OHSAA football Division III regional semifinal preview: Holy Name rides the Wave vs. Mansfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.
