Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Easing in new left tackle will be crucial part of the game for WSU against ASU
PULLMAN -- Coming off of its best performance of the season against Stanford, the Washington State offensive line could sure use a repeat performance against the Arizona State front seven on Saturday, a unit that has generated.
Talented Basketball Recruit Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies picked up a commitment from Class of 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay, one of the country's top 200 prospects.
Texas Baseball Lands Loaded Top 10 2023 Recruiting Class
As the Longhorns look to make it back to Omaha, David Pierce's ability to recruit will help them do so.
National Letter of Intent signing days: Central Texas athletes make college commitments official
For basketball players, the early signing period runs from Wednesday to Nov. 16, and all other athletes who are playing NCAA sports outside of football can sign NLIs from Wednesday to August 1, 2023.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
Longhorns Make Jump in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
Scouting take: What Texas gets in Top247 4-star edge Colton Vasek
Texas landed a key local addition to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, when Austin (Texas) Westlake Top247 four-star edge defender Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Longhorns. A top 25 edge in the senior class, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound Vasek brings a strong athletic profile and impressive Class 6A production to Texas' class.
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Schertz, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Byron P. Steele High School football team will have a game with Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School.
fox7austin.com
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
kut.org
Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor
More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
flicksandfood.com
Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
