ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Scouting take: What Texas gets in Top247 4-star edge Colton Vasek

Texas landed a key local addition to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, when Austin (Texas) Westlake Top247 four-star edge defender Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Longhorns. A top 25 edge in the senior class, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound Vasek brings a strong athletic profile and impressive Class 6A production to Texas' class.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives

Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day

Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy