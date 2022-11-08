Read full article on original website
Democrats retain top posts in Michigan State Government and State Supreme Court
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It appears that Democrats have not only retained their top posts in Michigan State government and the State Supreme Court, but will likely regain control of both the State Senate and House for the first time in nearly 40 years. While the counts are...
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
