Wrong-way juvenile driver causes fiery crash on west Kellogg

By Knss Staff
 2 days ago

A fiery crash on west Kellogg closed the roadway for hours. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday night near Kellogg and West.

Police say that an SUV, driven by a juvenile heeding eastbound, somehow made its way onto westbound Kellogg, between I-235 and the central business district.

That SUV then struck a semi traveling westbound on Kellogg, causing it to burst into flames.

Both drivers suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Kellogg was reopened to two lanes, but westbound lanes were closed between I-235 and Meridian while clean up continued into the overnight hours.

Wichita, KS
