Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven

After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House

ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
SANFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery

Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
247Sports

247Sports

