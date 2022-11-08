Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Related
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
Preview: Duke (1-0) faces rebuilding USC Upstate (1-0) in final Champions Classic tune-up
Following a successful home debut in which the Blue Devils overwhelmed a potential NCAA Tournament bound opponent on both ends of the floor, Duke will return to action on Friday in a final tuneup before facing the first high major opponent of the season. Duke will face Kansas next Tuesday...
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven
After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
St. Pauls’ Thompson signs to NC AT
ST. PAULS — Five years ago, London Thompson went to North Carolina A&T State University on a recruiting visit as she was courted to play
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
nsjonline.com
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House
ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
carolinajournal.com
UNC System claims ‘massive liability’ from suit over fees paid during COVID shutdown
Lawyers for the University of North Carolina System argue that a recent N.C. Appeals Court decision exposes the university to "massive liability." The university urges the N.C. Supreme Court to consider an appeal. The N.C. Association of Defense Attorneys has filed a brief supporting the university's position. The University of...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery
Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0