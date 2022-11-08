ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4x Super Bowl Champion At Kings-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Four-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana is at Monday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and a very special guest was seen in attendance.

Four-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana is at the game and was shown on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast eating popcorn.

Montana is one of the most accomplished players in the history of professional sports and is the best quarterback the San Francisco 49ers have ever had (and one of the best to ever play in the NFL).

He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl Championships and won three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular season MVPs.

Outside of the last two seasons (where he played for the Kansas City Chiefs), he spent his entire career with the 49ers.

He is watching the Warriors at an interesting time, as the defending NBA Champions are just 3-7 in their first ten games of the season.

They are also in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Over the last nine days, they have lost to the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

Three of those teams missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Out of the ten games they have played, six have been on the road and they've lost all of them.

At home, they are an impressive 3-1 in four games.

Lucky for them, three of their next four games are at the Chase Center, so maybe they will go on a winning streak to put this poor start behind them.

