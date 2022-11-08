Oblong swears in new chief

Related
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
Robinson Police Department Release Statement On Threat Made At Nuttall Middle School
From the Robinson Police Department Facebook Page:. Robinson CUSD#2 school officials and the Robinson Police Department were made aware of a threat made by a Nuttall Middle School student yesterday. This threat was communicated to other students and then circulated on social media. School and law enforcement personnel enacted our...
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
Stewardson man found guilty of attempted murder
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge recently found a Stewardson man guilty of several crimes on Monday following a bench trial in Shelby County. Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow found Chance Evans, 23, guilty of three crimes: attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He faces […]
Washington man injured in logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties
White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
GOP wins in Knox Co.
Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 25 year old Mason W. Edinger of Elizabethtown, IL for driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, and following too close. Mason posted bond and was released. CRASHES. November 3, 2022. At 8:40 A.M. at 900 W. Edgar an unknown vehicle struck a...
Inmates moved into new Vigo County Jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The new Vigo County jail is now fully operational. According to Sheriff John Plasse, inmates were moved into the new facility on West Honey Creek Drive overnight Tuesday. Sheriff Plasse thanked other local and surrounding agencies for helping assist in the transfer and thanked involved parties for being patient during […]
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Crews on scene said the helicopter was disregarded and only minor injuries were reported. Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
Griffin Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop in Crossville resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man who was found to be in possession of meth. At around 9 p.m. on November 4th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black motorcycle traveling on Hammill Street that did not have a working rear tail light. As the Deputy got closer to the motorcycle, he also noticed that there was no registration plate so a traffic stop was conducted. Capeheart made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stanley L Griffin 38 of Superior Avenue. When asked for license and registration he told the Deputy he didn’t have either one. He told the Deputy that his license had been revoked, but did provide a state ID card.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
