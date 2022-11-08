Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
vanquishthefoe.com
Latest Bowl Projections for BYU
After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Frustration boils over for Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle
BOZEMAN — Idaho State head football coach Charlie Ragle has criticized his team multiple times this season, but his frustration reached a new level over the weekend. The Bengals fell to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in Big Sky Conference play following their 43-3 loss at UC Davis on Saturday. It was their most lopsided loss in a season that began with two road games against Football Bowl Subdivision foes (UNLV and San Diego State, who each beat ISU by 31 points).
isu.edu
Idaho State Mourns the Loss of Doug Milder
Doug Milder, Idaho State University’s Director of Campus Recreation for more than 27 years, passed away Nov. 2 after a yearlong battle with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Milder was dedicated not only to Idaho State University, but to promoting recreation for all. He was instrumental in the vision and construction of the Student Recreation Center in 2010.
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
eastidahonews.com
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
eastidahonews.com
Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life
“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls
Whether a Democrat, Republican or affiliated with another party, people across the country are turning out to vote. The post 101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
District 91 school bond for $250 million fails to pass
IDAHO FALLS — A $250 million school bond that was meant for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School failed to pass on the ballot during the November general election. It’s the largest bond Idaho Falls School District 91 has ever...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
eastidahonews.com
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Local developer aims too build massive 500 unit housing project on Pocatello's east bench
POCATELLO — A local developer has begun work on a massive 500 unit housing project that will link Center Street to Vista Drive and then eventually link the new neighborhood over to Beth Street in the Monte Vista area. Bill Isley is currently working on completing a project he says has been possible since the 1970s when a large water tank was installed at the top of East Center Street, high enough to properly provide pressure to develop the Monte Vista neighborhood. ...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
Authorities investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 27 year of age male had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is a residence of Utah and his information will not be released until all...
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
Comments / 0