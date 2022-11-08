Read full article on original website
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Duke basketball reinforcements lurking with big games looming
The Duke basketball program is hoping to get back some major reinforcements quickly. It was an opening that was clouded by injuries for the Duke basketball program but head coach Jon Scheyer is hoping he quickly gets some major reinforcements for the Blue Devils. Star freshmen Dereck Lively II (calf)...
Purnell Swett’s Chavis signs to UNCW
PEMBROKE — Kylie Chavis committed to play college basketball at The University of North Carolina at Wilmington three weeks ago.
St. Pauls’ Thompson signs to NC AT
ST. PAULS — Five years ago, London Thompson went to North Carolina A&T State University on a recruiting visit as she was courted to play
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
nsjonline.com
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House
ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said. Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
bladenonline.com
Salted 2 Way Brownie recipe wins the N.C. State Fair Ultimate Brownie Showdown presented by Humana
RALEIGH – Emoni Jennings of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the Ultimate Brownie Showdown presented by Humana for her Salted 2 Way Brownie recipe. Second place and $300 went to Michelle Hyatt of McLeansville for her Campfire Brownies. Sharon Schwinger of Raleigh won third place and $200 for The Best Brownie recipe.
5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC
For the first time in weeks, Orange County authorities publicly spoke about the teens’ killings.
kiss951.com
The Most Haunted Restaurants In North Carolina and South Carolina
It is so lovely to go out to eat, maybe for a romantic night out for two. Perhaps it is a special occasion and you want a nice meal and a little alone time. Well, if you go to these restaurants, you may just have a visitor at your table you really didn’t ask for.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Wins A Second Term
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, who surprised a great many people by winning that seat four years ago in a race against long-time former Sheriff BJ Barnes, won a majority of the vote this time around to hold that office another four years. In the Tuesday. Nov. 8 election, Rogers,...
power98fm.com
Cities In North Carolina And South Carolina Rank Among Most Affordable In U.S.
We keep hearing about how high the cost of living is these days, and it certainly feels that way in Charlotte. While that’s true in many parts of the country, there are some places in the U.S. where it’s more affordable to live than others and the Wall Street Journal has found them for us.
columbuscountynews.com
Polls Report Widespread Problems
Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...
bladenonline.com
ELizabethtown Christian Academy After School Teacher
● Preferred Childcare but will train the right candidates. ECA After School Teachers must be passionate about teaching children, engaging with children, and. helping them progress. Group childcare and/or classroom management experience is strongly preferred. Responsibilities of the job include:. ● Responsible for the safety of students; supervises all activities...
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Sheriff Re-Elected, School Board Chair Beaten
Sheriff Jim McVicker won a third term Tuesday as Bladen County’s top law enforcement officer while five-term Board of Education member Vince Rozier was defeated, based on unofficial returns posted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. McVicker, a Republican, defeated former deputy Hakeem Brown by 11 percentage...
FanSided
