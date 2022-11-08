ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball reinforcements lurking with big games looming

The Duke basketball program is hoping to get back some major reinforcements quickly. It was an opening that was clouded by injuries for the Duke basketball program but head coach Jon Scheyer is hoping he quickly gets some major reinforcements for the Blue Devils. Star freshmen Dereck Lively II (calf)...
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
nsjonline.com

Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House

ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff Danny Rogers Wins A Second Term

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, who surprised a great many people by winning that seat four years ago in a race against long-time former Sheriff BJ Barnes, won a majority of the vote this time around to hold that office another four years. In the Tuesday. Nov. 8 election, Rogers,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Polls Report Widespread Problems

Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...
bladenonline.com

ELizabethtown Christian Academy After School Teacher

● Preferred Childcare but will train the right candidates. ECA After School Teachers must be passionate about teaching children, engaging with children, and. helping them progress. Group childcare and/or classroom management experience is strongly preferred. Responsibilities of the job include:. ● Responsible for the safety of students; supervises all activities...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Sheriff Re-Elected, School Board Chair Beaten

Sheriff Jim McVicker won a third term Tuesday as Bladen County’s top law enforcement officer while five-term Board of Education member Vince Rozier was defeated, based on unofficial returns posted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. McVicker, a Republican, defeated former deputy Hakeem Brown by 11 percentage...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
