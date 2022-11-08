ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight

By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya

Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.Hatton and Barrera will go head to...
BoxingNews24.com

Roy Jones Jr glad Anthony Joshua didn’t fight Tyson Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Roy Jones Jr. says he’s relieved that Anthony Joshua didn’t take the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd because he feels he wouldn’t have been ready to face the ‘Gypsy King’ after his second defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
worldboxingnews.net

Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win

Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Boxing Insider

Anthony Joshua: “Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me”

“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.
The Associated Press

30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt

Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.
BoxingNews24.com

WBC officially orders Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz final eliminator

By Brian Webber: Just moments ago, the WBC officially ordered #1 Deontay Wilder to face #2 Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury for his belt with the organization. For Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the World...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next

Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis to Possibly Face Abner Mares In January

By Vince Dwriter: WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) recently took to social media to make an announcement in regards to his next fight date. Davis posted the abbreviation “Jan,” and now everyone is in a frenzy trying to figure out who’s the mystery opponent.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC

By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua hinting about trainer change

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is hinting that he’ll be working with a new trainer next year rather than sticking with Robert Garcia for another go after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. AJ says he told Robert that he wants to be a “free spirit,” which...
Boxing Scene

WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention

Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts this weekend

Tommy Fury is back in the boxing ring this weekend, as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson fights on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji.Before boxing legend Mayweather faces YouTube star Deji in Dubai, Fury will take on Paul Bamba in a bid to remain unbeaten as a professional.Fury, 23, last fought on the undercard of Tyson’s successful WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in April.The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski to move to 8-0, four months after pulling out of a scheduled clash with YouTuber Jake Paul due to injury...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...

