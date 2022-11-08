“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.

2 DAYS AGO