Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight
By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford still wants to negotiate Errol Spence fight after Avanesyan clash
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is hoping to let bygones be bygones with Errol Spence Jr by making it clear that he’s still open to negotiating an undisputed fight with the three-belt champion. Crawford may be expecting the impossible now, thinking that team Spence will reach out to them...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.Hatton and Barrera will go head to...
BoxingNews24.com
Roy Jones Jr glad Anthony Joshua didn’t fight Tyson Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Roy Jones Jr. says he’s relieved that Anthony Joshua didn’t take the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd because he feels he wouldn’t have been ready to face the ‘Gypsy King’ after his second defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Boxing Insider
Anthony Joshua: “Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me”
“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.
30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt
Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC officially orders Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz final eliminator
By Brian Webber: Just moments ago, the WBC officially ordered #1 Deontay Wilder to face #2 Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury for his belt with the organization. For Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the World...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Isaac Cruz for final 135-lb eliminator
By Craig Daly: The WBC has now ordered #2 Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to face #4 Shakur Stevenson in a final 135-lb title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney. It’s unclear whether Shakur’s promoters at Top Rank will want to oblige the World...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next
Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis to Possibly Face Abner Mares In January
By Vince Dwriter: WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) recently took to social media to make an announcement in regards to his next fight date. Davis posted the abbreviation “Jan,” and now everyone is in a frenzy trying to figure out who’s the mystery opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC
By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua hinting about trainer change
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is hinting that he’ll be working with a new trainer next year rather than sticking with Robert Garcia for another go after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. AJ says he told Robert that he wants to be a “free spirit,” which...
Boxing Scene
WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention
Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts this weekend
Tommy Fury is back in the boxing ring this weekend, as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson fights on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji.Before boxing legend Mayweather faces YouTube star Deji in Dubai, Fury will take on Paul Bamba in a bid to remain unbeaten as a professional.Fury, 23, last fought on the undercard of Tyson’s successful WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in April.The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski to move to 8-0, four months after pulling out of a scheduled clash with YouTuber Jake Paul due to injury...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Comments / 0