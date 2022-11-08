Read full article on original website
Related
School warns mom about ‘strange man’ picking up daughter, not realizing it was her without a wig
Shanta said she was trembling when the school alerted her that her daughter was leaving with a stranger.
Texts from Wife of TikTok Star ‘Stalekracker’ Reveals Why Husband Was Placed on Leave After Hit-and-Run
The wife of a Louisiana State Trooper, who is also famous for his social media persona "Stalekracker," is giving insight into why her husband was placed on leave in connection with a hit-and-run boating crash. Text messages from State Trooper Justin Chiasson's wife, Amy, were obtained by Chris Nakamoto and...
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
London mum found dead in shallow grave on dream Peru holiday after chilling recording from boyfriend sent to cops
A LONDON mum has been found dead in a shallow grave in Peru after a chilling recording from her boyfriend was allegedly sent to cops. Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy travelled to the country last month for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Jorge Alfredo Minaya Garay. The couple visited various...
Slate
Help! It Turns Out My Ex-Husband’s Affair Was Even More Twisted Than I Thought.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My first marriage ended 20 years ago. I knew my husband...
"Blood is thicker than water" Woman gives up adopted daughter because of boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My father’s best friend’s daughter, Katherine, is crazy about babies. Even as a teenager, she would volunteer to sit out of trips and functions to babysit children.
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to pull out as Maid of Honor for her sister's upcoming wedding after learning her two kids and boyfriend had been uninvited to the ceremony, simply because she's unmarried. "Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be...
Mother-daughter funeral care duo give facials and dye hair of deceased after ‘upset’ over how late father was treated
A mother who started working in funeral care having been “really upset” by the way her late father was taken care of after he died is celebrating 10 years in the job with her daughter now in the same line of work.Michelle and Jodie Slinn, who share a home in Walthamstow, London, both work for the Co-op Funeralcare chain – Michelle said she knew her daughter, who secured the job with an interview on her 21st birthday, would be “brilliant”.The pair have honoured families’ wishes by dyeing the hair of the deceased as well as giving facials, while Jodie said...
Woman Brings Disabled Boyfriend to Brother’s Wedding Despite Not Having a Plus One
Figuring out who to give plus ones to at a wedding is a delicate thing. But as a guest, when your invite specifically says no plus ones, it's usually best to listen to the bride and groom since it's their special day, after all.
Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle
A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.
A Father Threatened to Bail on His Daughter’s Wedding Just Before She Went Down the Aisle
While some couples may choose to have an open-invitation policy when it comes to their wedding, more and more people are opting to leave children off the guest list. There are many different reasons why a couple can decide to have a wedding without children present, ranging from the desire to prevent the possibility of meltdowns to the simple wish to take pleasure in the company of their peers.
Woman horrified at seeing boyfriend's hidden tattoo
Getting a person’s name tattooed shows one’s lifelong commitment to the person and, is often, a romantic gesture. Moreover, tattooing a person’s name shows how significant they’re in one’s life.
Ex-Wife Refuses to Delete Video of Husband Dancing Drunk at Her Brother's Wedding
At its best, a wedding is a joyous occasion that celebrates the love of two people and the beginning of their life together. It's also an opportunity for families to come together and form new bonds. However, alcohol is often present at weddings, and guests are frequently encouraged to drink. As a result, there is the potential for embarrassing behavior by the newlyweds, their parents, and other guests. While some people may be happy to have their drinking and dancing captured on video, others may not want their behavior to be memorialized in this way.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0