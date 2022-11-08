Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wdrb.com
Recent success of Kentucky Republicans in Frankfort bleeding into southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, whether you lived in the city or near the coal mines, the majority of voting Kentuckians shared a political identity: the Democratic Party. As recently as 2016, Democrats held a 53-47 majority in the state House of Representatives. But the night former President Donald...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
wdrb.com
Democrat Craig Greenberg wins race for Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Craig Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf and eight other challengers Tuesday in the race for Louisville mayor. Greenberg, 49, is a businessman and attorney who was making his first bid for elected office. The 67-year-old Dieruf, the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, was trying to become the first GOP mayor of merged city-county government.
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WLWT 5
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of Tuesday's election highlighted what appeared to be a gap between voter...
Only U.S. House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
wdrb.com
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
WHAS 11
'My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life': Kentucky governor promotes 'prison-to-work' program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for those incarcerated in Kentucky by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match them with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
hazard-herald.com
How the Kentucky Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
wdrb.com
Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
WTVQ
Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
