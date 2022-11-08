ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentuckians reject Amendment #1

The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Democrat Craig Greenberg wins race for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Craig Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf and eight other challengers Tuesday in the race for Louisville mayor. Greenberg, 49, is a businessman and attorney who was making his first bid for elected office. The 67-year-old Dieruf, the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, was trying to become the first GOP mayor of merged city-county government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of Tuesday's election highlighted what appeared to be a gap between voter...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

How the Kentucky Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
KENTUCKY STATE

