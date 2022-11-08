ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

WWJD
2d ago

No one but the woman herself should be able to make reproductive health decisions for her! I live in Hobbs and I absolutely hate that some of the people here think they have the right to do this. How dare you!!

Puglife
2d ago

Women should have the right to access safe reproductive health clinics. If you’re against it just mind your own business… or better yet say nothing about someone else’s choices until YOU have a house FULL of kids you’ve adopted!!

Debbie Adams Johnson
2d ago

The health offices in NM offers birth control free of charge. Take birth control and that won't be a problem. Destroying the life of a baby is one of the cruelest thing a woman can do and she has to live with that shame the rest of her life. If you find yourself pregnant, let someone adopt it so they can celebrate that precious gift from God

Related
pinonpost.com

City of Hobbs passes pro-life ordinance banning abortion facilities

On Monday, the City of Hobbs in Lea County voted 7-0 to pass an ordinance banning abortion facilities from operating in the city, a move that will effectively stop the big Texas abortion business “Whole Woman’s Health” from relocating to the city, as it previously planned. The ordinance is the first of its kind in the state of New Mexico. Other cities in states such as Texas have passed similar measures.
HOBBS, NM
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
TEXAS STATE
krwg.org

A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico

At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Facing the Northern NM resource problems

Grace Calderon looked out over the 18-acre property in Montezuma, New Mexico where she and her husband had been renovating a small house for their retirement. The fire had licked at the house but destroyed the shed in which they had been storing all the materials needed to finish the home.
MONTEZUMA, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Hobbs committee passes ordinance to block abortion clinics

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The Hobbs city commission has unanimously passed an ordinance designed to block abortion clinics from operating although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico. The Hobbs News Sun reports the all-male city commission voted 7-0 Monday night for the so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn”...
HOBBS, NM
KSAT 12

Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico or wish to travel there soon and you also happen to love burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico.
yournewsnm.com

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO

Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
NEW MEXICO STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Winners subdued as count runs late

The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results

(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Voter turnout in New Mexico's midterm election

Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm in New Mexico was more than 50%. According to data released by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, 52% of registered voters went to the polls to vote for in the midterm election in New Mexico. Voter turnout was down from 56% in...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico: What to expect on election day

Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Michelle Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
NEW MEXICO STATE
94.3 The X

Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States

The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
COLORADO STATE

