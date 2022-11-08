No one but the woman herself should be able to make reproductive health decisions for her! I live in Hobbs and I absolutely hate that some of the people here think they have the right to do this. How dare you!!
Women should have the right to access safe reproductive health clinics. If you’re against it just mind your own business… or better yet say nothing about someone else’s choices until YOU have a house FULL of kids you’ve adopted!!
The health offices in NM offers birth control free of charge. Take birth control and that won't be a problem. Destroying the life of a baby is one of the cruelest thing a woman can do and she has to live with that shame the rest of her life. If you find yourself pregnant, let someone adopt it so they can celebrate that precious gift from God
Comments / 44