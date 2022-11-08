ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Justin Houston

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Houston recorded three tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over New Orleans on Monday Night Football. He is the second player this season to record at least two sacks and an...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives

The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives. Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD

