Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Saints talk Monday’s 27-13 loss to the Ravens
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the team's 27-13 loss to Baltimore Monday night.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Saints final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore cruise to easy win in New Orleans
Despite missing a number of key players on offense, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens went into New Orleans and comfortably dispatched the Saints, 27-13, on "Monday Night Football." Jackson and Kenyan Drake carried the team throughout the night, combining for 308 of Baltimore's 319 total yards. The defense also stepped...
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Light Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens dominant in 27-13 win over New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise. The superstar quarterback went 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 82 yards...
First-place Ravens must stay sharp down the stretch
For a second straight season, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with some significant injuries
Yardbarker
AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Justin Houston
Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Houston recorded three tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over New Orleans on Monday Night Football. He is the second player this season to record at least two sacks and an...
Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting star outside linebacker T
CBS News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson meets huge fan with heart condition before Monday Night Football
BALTIMORE - Landon, a huge Lamar Jackson fan, had no idea he was about to meet his favorite player. The young fan from Mississippi, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, had tears streaming down his face with Jackson walked through the doors. Landon has a heart condition, according to...
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) ruled out Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. As expected, Edwards has been ruled out due to hamstring injury after entering the day with a doubtful tag. The Ravens will now turn to a mix of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis to lead the backfield.
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives
The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives. Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.
Comments / 0