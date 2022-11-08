Read full article on original website
Post Register
Republicans maintain control in deeply conservative Idaho
Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt...
Post Register
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
Post Register
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming's next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it's still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as the Democratic...
Post Register
First flu death of season reported in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons...
Post Register
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House. Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been...
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Post Register
What could the snowy weather in the Treasure Valley mean for our water supply?
It was a snowy Wednesday in the Treasure Valley today. It looks like our new water year is off to a good start, but it is just the start. Water experts were happy to see some precipitation Wednesday, but they say we're still going to need a pretty good snow year in the Treasure Valley area, and well above normal elsewhere in the state in order for farmers to have all the water they need for the next growing season.
Post Register
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph).
Post Register
Road Advisory: Winter weather driving conditions in effect for Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police released a road conditions alert this morning. Winter driving conditions are in effect for the Treasure Valley. There are reports of snow and slush-covered roads with lower visibility. Drive with caution and plan for extra travel time.
Post Register
Snow expected for the morning commute
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The coldest air of the season is pushing a storm toward Idaho. A rain/snow mix will start during the early morning and likely change over to all snow just prior to and continue through the morning commute. In the valley we could see anywhere between 1-3" of snow by noon. This will cause wet to slushy driving conditions for the Treasure Valley. The mountain valleys will see about 2-4" of snow. The areas above 5,000' will see about 4-8" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the valley from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow for winter driving conditions.
