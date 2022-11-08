Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Roberts new City Clerk and Treasurer: April Galbraith
Roberts City Mayor B.J. Berlin swore in April Galbraith as the new City Clerk, following the retirement of long-time clerk Gale Scrivner. Galbraith is a six-year resident of Roberts and 45-year resident of Jefferson County.
Post Register
No surprises found in county's midterm voting
In what was far from a surprise, incumbents and established candidates on the Republican side turned in a strong showing in Bingham County in 2022 midterm election results Tuesday with 100% of the 28 precincts reporting. The only real surprise wasn't really a surprise at all, and that was just...
Post Register
JC approves building permit and impact fee waiver for City of Rigby
In the last week, the City of Rigby has taken several steps in preparation and moving forward with the planned upgrades to their wastewater treatment facility. The city requested and was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a waiver of fees for their building permit and the related impact fees.
Post Register
Bingham County voters head to the polls Tuesday
Bingham County voters will be heading to their local polling place Tuesday to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. There are a number of candidates voters can choose from, some of them with completely opposing philosophies on how the government should be run. The county sent out approximately 1,750 absentee...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thunder Ridge's Miller headed to Dream All-American Bowl
Thunder Ridge lineman Kyle Miller was nominated and accepted into the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on Dec. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game...
Post Register
Woman charged with homicide in fatal stabbing
BLACKFOOT -- An adult male victim died from stab wounds and a 35-year-old woman was booked into the Bingham County Jail on a charge of second-degree homicide following an incident in Blackfoot late Monday night.
Comments / 0