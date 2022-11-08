ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Air Force transfer Joe Octave plays in tune with Holy Cross men's basketball in opener

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
WORCESTER — After playing two seasons at the Air Force Academy, Joe Octave is one of three transfers on the Holy Cross men’s basketball roster in 2022-23.

While looking for a new school, he said he built a great relationship with the HC coaching staff, and he is excited to help the Crusaders, who went 9-22 last year and had their last winning season in 2013-14, get back on a successful path.

“I know the prospects of what we can do on the basketball court,” Octave said after Holy Cross’ opener Monday night at the Hart Center. “The goal is to make it to March Madness.”

In his HC debut, Octave scored 16 points and had seven rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench, but Siena shot 52% from the field and defeated the Crusaders, 75-68.

“It felt good to be out there with the guys,” Octave said. “We wanted to win, but it was great to get out there.”

Holy Cross cut what was a 17-point, first-half Siena lead to one with 13:05 left. After the Saints built the lead back to 10 three times in the next six minutes, HC fifth-year senior Gerrale Gates forced a turnover on the far Siena sideline and converted a layup to get the Crusaders within five with 4:19 to play.

HC had a chance to cut further into the lead after Octave corralled a missed Javian McCollum free throw, but Gates was called for a charge at the other end, and the Crusaders got no closer.

Gates, a two-time All-Patriot League selection, scored a game-high 25 points and added 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

“He was terrific,” HC coach Brett Nelson said. “He was playing with energy. Our guys really wanted to win. They prepared. We have a good group. It’s one game. It’s a long year. I’m really excited about what this group can do.”

The Crusaders made 46% of their field-goal attempts, but were 2 of 10 from 3-point range and missed 13 free throws (10 of 23).

“And we still scored 68 points,” Nelson said. “We should have had 80 points easily in this game. At end of day, we can’t rely on that. I thought in the first half we had no teeth to our defense. In the second half, we started getting some stops and took care of the basketball much better. We can’t dig ourselves a hole like we did in first half against a good opponent.”

The Crusaders had a couple first-half scoring lulls of three-plus minutes each, and the Saints took advantage with a 9-1 run early and a 10-0 spurt that helped them build their largest lead, 35-18, with less than three minutes left.

HC, led by junior guard Bo Montgomery and Octave, responded by scoring eight straight points and staying within 11 at halftime.

Montgomery got it done at the defensive end with three rebounds and a steal in the first three minutes of second half, and Gates and Octave combined on 10-0 run to make it 38-36.

HC was within a point after a Caleb Kenney free throw with 13:05 left, but the Saints went on another 9-1 run.

“We responded well sometimes to their runs,” Gates said. “Sometimes we have to be able to focus on defense when the offense gets hard. We have to be able to get those stops, and we were unable to do that tonight.”

Holy Cross got a look at several of its newcomers, including freshman guard Will Batchelder, who started and scored seven points in 29 minutes.

“Joe came out and from a scoring standpoint gave us a huge boost,” Nelson said. “Will have us some good minutes. We’re going to need everybody.”

Montgomery finished with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. His first-half steal and breakaway dunk got the crowd of 1,681 going.

Octave played in 25 games with 24 starts for Air Force last season. He averaged 8.3 points and 3 rebounds, and posted his first double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds against Utah State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Against Siena, Octave sank a couple of smooth jumpers from the paint, and his 3-pointer capped an 8-0 spurt late in the first half.

“I definitely feel like I’ve adapted well,” Octave said. “I still have a lot to learn, but I’ve adapted well. All the new guys have.”

−Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.

