Pacers, Myles Turner Power Past Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans fall to 0-2 on current road trip.

Myles Turner scored 37 points and 12 rebounds to power the Indiana Pacers past the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122.

The Pacers shot early and often over a Pelicans team who had no answer for the big man and their 3-point shooting. Indiana hit 22 from beyond the arc and fell one shy of their franchise record.

The Pelicans started ice cold from the floor and were down 7-0. The Pelicans made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter but could not withstand the offensive onslaught from the Pacers.

Zion Williamson scored 14 points in the 1st half, and the Pelicans trailed by three points at halftime.

The bench was much better than in Atlanta, contributing 28 points and 16 rebounds despite Larry Nance Jr leaving in the 3rd quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Brandon Ingram scored 14 of his team-high 29 points in the 3rd quarter, but the Pacers' 3-point barrage separated them from the Pelicans. Indiana scored 42 points in the 3rd quarter, led by 9 starting the 4th quarter.

Zion Williamson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

CJ McCollum had a rough night, scoring 9 points in 36 minutes of action. At one point, the New Orleans guard went 30 minutes in between baskets. His offensive struggles mirrored the Pelicans' defensive problems and allowed the Pacers to outscore them by +27 from the 3-point range.

Coach Willie Green was visibly upset in his postgame presser, where he said the team has a lot of improvement to do, especially on the defensive end.

New Orleans travels to Chicago for a Wednesday night showdown with the Bulls for their final road game before having a 6-game home stand.

