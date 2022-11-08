ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers, Myles Turner Power Past Pelicans

By Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Guzce_0j2WXJUf00

New Orleans Pelicans fall to 0-2 on current road trip.

Myles Turner scored 37 points and 12 rebounds to power the Indiana Pacers past the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122.

The Pacers shot early and often over a Pelicans team who had no answer for the big man and their 3-point shooting. Indiana hit 22 from beyond the arc and fell one shy of their franchise record.

The Pelicans started ice cold from the floor and were down 7-0. The Pelicans made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter but could not withstand the offensive onslaught from the Pacers.

Zion Williamson scored 14 points in the 1st half, and the Pelicans trailed by three points at halftime.

The bench was much better than in Atlanta, contributing 28 points and 16 rebounds despite Larry Nance Jr leaving in the 3rd quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Brandon Ingram scored 14 of his team-high 29 points in the 3rd quarter, but the Pacers' 3-point barrage separated them from the Pelicans. Indiana scored 42 points in the 3rd quarter, led by 9 starting the 4th quarter.

Zion Williamson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

CJ McCollum had a rough night, scoring 9 points in 36 minutes of action. At one point, the New Orleans guard went 30 minutes in between baskets. His offensive struggles mirrored the Pelicans' defensive problems and allowed the Pacers to outscore them by +27 from the 3-point range.

Coach Willie Green was visibly upset in his postgame presser, where he said the team has a lot of improvement to do, especially on the defensive end.

New Orleans travels to Chicago for a Wednesday night showdown with the Bulls for their final road game before having a 6-game home stand.

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Eagles Star Admits He Might Not Play For Much Longer

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has an end date to his playing career in mind. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Johnson addressed when he might retire while discussing mental health at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey on Saturday. "To be honest with you, I’ve thought...
NEW JERSEY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
668
Followers
437
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy