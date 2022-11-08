PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Boston Terrier mix named Lexy showed the team lots of love today on NewsChannel 7. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services visited the studio to explain just how easy the adoption process is once you have found the right fit. She advises to visit the shelter multiple times and get to know a few pups or kitties before making that long term commitment. However, Lexy is sure to make you fall in love quick and loves a good treat.

