WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Boston Terrier mix named Lexy showed the team lots of love today on NewsChannel 7. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services visited the studio to explain just how easy the adoption process is once you have found the right fit. She advises to visit the shelter multiple times and get to know a few pups or kitties before making that long term commitment. However, Lexy is sure to make you fall in love quick and loves a good treat.
WJHG-TV
Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
WJHG-TV
Panama City showcases military history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is partnering with local museums and other groups to honor the history of the military. Right when you walk into city hall you can’t miss this historic display. You are instantly transported to certain times in the past. This history lesson is...
WJHG-TV
War hero is overwhelmed with joy after getting special gift
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local veteran received a gift he can use for years. William Sean Fowler is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who lives next to a WWII Veteran in Panama City Beach. His next-door neighbor noticed he needed a new HVAC unit and plotted...
WJHG-TV
Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids at Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday. Chris talked to the kids about all things weather.... including the water cycle, tornados, clouds, sun safety and much much more. You can see the segments that aired during the news here...
WJHG-TV
Students Send Cards To Veterans
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day. A day to recognize all who have honorably served, and a chance to recognize the fact that every veteran has their own story. Robert Ivey was in the Air Force for more than 20 years, with stints in the Korean and Vietnam war.
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
WJHG-TV
Celebrating Veterans Day with the Man in the Sea Museum
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum is inviting you out tomorrow to celebrate the veterans in our area. Starting at 4:00 p.m. in front of History Class and The Center for the Arts, veterans will tell stories about their diving experiences. Then after that,...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven shows positive growth in rebuild process
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven is continuing its rebuild efforts after all of its city facilities were either damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael. City Manager Vickie Gainer gave an update on the city’s progress at Wednesday’s Bay EDA Investors Meeting. Some main city projects include...
WJHG-TV
PCB officials rename road to honor Pineapple Willy’s creator Bill Buskell
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A longtime local and pioneer is being remembered in a major way. Panama City Beach officials have renamed a portion of South Thomas Drive to honor founder of Pineapple Willy’s, Bill Buskell. Friends and family gathered in front of the restaurant where city...
Some Panhandle schools to close for Hurricane Nicole
UPDATE: This story has been updated with other counties that announced closures for Hurricane Nicole. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin, and Calhoun County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Hurricane Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. “With the […]
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with holiday family recipes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is just two weeks away. The NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Sam shared a squash casserole recipe she learned from her hometown neighbor. This...
WJHG-TV
Walton County highway wildfire put out
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
WJHG-TV
11 children find forever homes during National Adoption Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 11 children celebrated National Adoption Month to the fullest Monday morning at NWF Health Network in Panama City. They now have forever families. “I’m feeling happy because I get to be with a family who will take care of me,” adopted child Izzy Nummy said....
WJHG-TV
Bay EDA is setting the bar high as 2023 approaches
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Development Alliance held an Executive Committee and Investors Joint Meeting Wednesday morning at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Bay EDA officials reported a stellar 2022 year with the announcements of five new company projects coming to the area.
WJHG-TV
Daffin Park’s makeover will have to wait
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City commissioners rejected all four bids that were received for the Daffin Park Phase 1 Improvement Project. The bids were too expensive. The lowest bid was around $4.8 million when the city slated close to $2.5 million for the project. Commissioners said inflation played a...
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
sportstravelmagazine.com
Panama City Beach Ironman Race Draws 2,000 Athletes
Panama City Beach, Florida, welcomed 2,000 athletes for the 2022 Visit Panama City Beach Ironman Florida triathlon, part of the VinFast Ironman U.S. Series, on November 5. Athletes began with a 2.4-mile swim in the Gulf of Mexico before taking on a 112-mile bike ride through Bay County and a 26.2-mile run on a flat and fast course, highlighting Panama City Beach, the intercoastal waterway, views of the shoreline and a finish line inside Pier Park.
WJHG-TV
New Titus Road construction is complete
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is getting ready to open up another road. Phase one of the Titus Road Connector Project has been completed. The three-million-dollar job connects County Road 231 to State Road 390 and starting November 10th at 9 a.m. drivers will be able to ride on the new route.
