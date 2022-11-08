ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The key race on today’s ballot is the hotly contested gubernatorial race featuring current Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

$20 million awarded to South Carolina HBCUs to invest in next generation STEM leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Energy announced Monday the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. The grants are to be used to develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and help foster an increase in the participation, leadership, and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities with a goal of creating a culturally diverse workforce of scientists, engineers, and managers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
WCBD Count on 2

Will schools be closed on Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy