wpde.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
WYFF4.com
Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
WIS-TV
Democrat Heather Bauer declares victory over Republican Kirkman Finlay in House District 75 race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democrats appear poised to flip a State House seat that has been held by Republican Kirkman Finlay for the last decade. Heather Bauer has a 234-vote lead over Finlay for the District 75 House seat. The AP has not called the race, but Bauer claimed victory...
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
WIS-TV
Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The key race on today’s ballot is the hotly contested gubernatorial race featuring current Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in...
abccolumbia.com
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
WIS-TV
GOP holds on to SC State Superintendent of Education office with Weaver win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will be South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. For much of the evening, Weaver and Democratic nominee Lisa Elli were within one point of each other as the early returns came in. Weaver says leadership and management experience are necessary for...
It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments. Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast...
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
WIS-TV
More than half a million South Carolinians vote early in the midterm elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly one in five eligible voters in South Carolina has already cast his or her ballot for this year’s midterms, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission. South Carolina currently has about 3.4 million eligible voters. 560,622 people voted during the state’s 12-day...
South Carolina voters to choose new state education leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have a big decision ahead on Tuesday, when the Palmetto State will have a new education leader named as State Superintendent of Education. Three people are on the ballot for the job: Lisa Ellis with the Democrat Party, Ellen Weaver with...
$20 million awarded to South Carolina HBCUs to invest in next generation STEM leaders
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Energy announced Monday the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. The grants are to be used to develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and help foster an increase in the participation, leadership, and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities with a goal of creating a culturally diverse workforce of scientists, engineers, and managers.
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Over 560K South Carolinians voted during early voting period
Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
Lowcountry voters approve multiple county, municipal referendums
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In addition to electing candidates to federal, state, and local offices, Lowcountry voters got to weigh in on a number of countywide and municipal referendums on Tuesday. Town of Mount Pleasant By a narrow margin, voters in the Town of Mount Pleasant agreed to pay higher property taxes in order to raise […]
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
