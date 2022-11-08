Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is finally, officially, out of the World Cup. The Mexican federation released a statement on Tuesday confirming Tecatito would not be fit for the tournament due to the broken fibula and rupture of his ankle ligaments he suffered in August. Tecatito, the statement said, “will not be able to be integrated into the Mexico national team heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022,” which was “due to the fact that his recovery process has not been completed after the injury suffered in August of this year.” The winger had been making faster-than-expected progress in his recovery from the injury, which...

1 DAY AGO