Unemployment Could Hit 10%
A recession is about to begin, or has begun already. One debate about the downturn is whether it will be long or deep. Economists have begun to line up on opposite sides of the argument. The worst-case scenario is always that the downturn will look like the Great Depression. No sane economist has gone down that path. The worst part of the Great Recession is a more likely set of circumstances, if a new recession is both long and deep. Unemployment reached 10% in October 2009.
Philippines' Q3 growth outpaces expectations, on track to beat 2022 target
MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, but the government said the recovery is not without risks given rising interest rates and soaring inflation that could crimp consumer spending.
Japan's foreign reserves fall again as Tokyo carries on dumping dollars and buying the yen
Japan's foreign currency holdings fell for a third straight month in October, official data show. Tokyo is battling to prop up the yen, which has tumbled 27% against the dollar in 2022. Japan has been offloading its dollars and buying the yen in a bid to stabilize its struggling currency.
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
Inflation in euro area jumps 10.7% in October
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the euro area jumped to 10.7% in October, creating more pressure on the European Central Bank to take stronger action as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to harm western markets. It marked the first time the 19-country euro area inflation rate has skied above...
Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
Consumer Prices Rose Last Month at the Slowest Annual Rate Since January
Consumer prices rose last month at the slowest annual pace since January, suggesting that the Federal Reserve is having some success in its campaign to slow inflation by hiking interest rates. Headline prices rose 7.7% from the previous year, decelerating from an 8.2% annual growth rate in September, the Bureau...
Inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago
Consumer prices across the U.S. slowed their upward march last month, raising hopes that the fiercest inflation in 40 years may be easing.The consumer price index increased 7.7% over the 12 months ending in October, the Labor Department said Thursday — the lowest rate of inflation since January and a smaller increase than economists had expected. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.3%.Rising prices for shelter, vehicle insurance, new vehicles and personal care were offset by falling prices for airline fares, apparel, used cars and trucks, and medical care.A separate report released Thursday by Adobe Analytics...
Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of US inflation data
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields posted their largest one-day fall so far this month on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due out Thursday, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections.
Inflation holds grip on US economy in October as prices remain stubbornly high
Inflation cooled more than expected in October, but consumer prices remained near a multi-decade high, continuing to squeeze millions of U.S. households and small businesses. The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 0.4% in October from the previous month. Prices climbed 7.7% on an annual basis.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
Dow soars 850 points to highest level since August as investors cheer slow down in U.S. inflation
U.S. stocks traded sharply higher on Thursday with the Dow up more than 850 points, as investors cheered a softer-than-expected reading on the October consumer-price index. Meanwhile, Treasury yields and the dollar retreated on expectations that the Fed might opt for a smaller interest-rate hike in December, with the yield on the 10-year note on track for its biggest daily drop since 2009.
Chinese Exports Slump Amid Falling Yuan
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China’s exports to the rest of the world again took a hit in October, as data revealed that the world’s largest exporter was left bearing the brunt of the meltdown. According to China’s General Administration of Customs, exports from China declined by 0.3% last...
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide, U.S. inflation data in focus
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,676.24 per ounce...
Greek workers stage second 24-hour strike this year over cost of living
A general strike has brought Greece to a standstill, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets to demand higher wages in the face of surging inflation. In the second 24-hour strike this year, protesters marched on the Athens parliament, where there were brief clashes, as they called for an end to layoffs and pay cuts in a nation still recovering from a near decade-long debt crisis.
Mexico annual inflation slows in October ahead of key monpol meeting
MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation slowed to 8.41% in the 12 months through October, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday, coming in slightly below forecasts on the eve of the central bank's next monetary policy meeting.
Pakistan Leaf Exports Up Nearly 75 Percent
Pakistan’s leaf tobacco exports jumped 74.66 percent during the first three months of fiscal year 2022-2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last year, reports the Daily Times, citing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). During the quarter, the nation exported tobacco worth $13.8 million. In...
