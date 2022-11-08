ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election

By Darren Cunningham
 2 days ago
Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters.

Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night.

“We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with all those people in your lives who may be yet have not made their plans to vote," she said.

Dixon spoke to a crowd of supporters in Grand Rapids.

“This isn’t even about us. This is about the future. This is about our kids. This is about making sure Michigan lives on and doesn’t get crushed by leftist radicals," she said.

Metro Detroit voters 7 Action News spoke with who are making sure their voices are heard this election are either voting early at places like ballot drop boxes or they say know exactly how they’re going to vote Tuesday.

“It’s an easy decision for me," one voter stated.

Another voter said, “It’s going to be a very interesting night tomorrow night. A lot is at stake here in Michigan.”

“It’s crucial... democracy weighs on this," another person said.

Dixon said, “We are not going to let this governor continue to drag Michigan's education system through the mud. We are going to make sure Michigan is no longer in the bottom 10 in the nation, but they are in the top 10 in the nation.”

Whitmer told the East Lansing crowd, “I am really grateful to be here because I know our work saved thousands of lives in a pandemic. I know we need a governor who delivered the biggest investment in public education versus someone who’s going to work for Betsy DeVos.”

Jack McL
2d ago

Gretchen Whitmer has been toxic for Michigan, remember how we had to strip her of her power because she was so power hungry...vote Dixon!!

