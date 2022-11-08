Read full article on original website
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
Elections official: Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong, a state election official said Tuesday, as an estimated 2 million people were expected to vote by absentee ballot. Michigan Secretary of State chief of external affairs Jake Rollow told reporters Tuesday it appears voters were casting in-person...
Quincy Township log home destroyed in Wednesday afternoon fire
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A kitchen fire which destroyed a two story log home in Quincy Township on Wednesday afternoon has been determined to accidental in nature. Quincy firefighters were dispatched to 250 North Briggs Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Quincy and Coldwater firefighters found heavy fire going...
