Hobbs, NM

Elections official: Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong, a state election official said Tuesday, as an estimated 2 million people were expected to vote by absentee ballot. Michigan Secretary of State chief of external affairs Jake Rollow told reporters Tuesday it appears voters were casting in-person...
MICHIGAN STATE
Quincy Township log home destroyed in Wednesday afternoon fire

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A kitchen fire which destroyed a two story log home in Quincy Township on Wednesday afternoon has been determined to accidental in nature. Quincy firefighters were dispatched to 250 North Briggs Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Quincy and Coldwater firefighters found heavy fire going...
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, PA

