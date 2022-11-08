Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
What will Pelosi do now? ‘The choice is hers to make’
As speculation builds around what Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will do next year, many Democrats say the party’s surprisingly strong performance in this week’s midterms yields a simple answer: Whatever she wants. Pelosi, who has served as the Democratic leader for the past two decades, has previously pledged...
Nancy Pelosi: Jan. 6, Husband’s Attack ‘Absolutely’ Linked
In an interview Monday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there is “absolutely” a connection between the threatening dialogue from Jan. 6 rioters and the attack on her husband late last month, allegedly by a right-wing conspiracy theorist.Cooper began by quoting President Joe Biden, who said shortly after the assault on Paul Pelosi how “it’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.” The 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” after breaking into the Pelosis’ San...
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
Former President Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,”...
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
Youngkin sends Pelosi handwritten apology after remarks about husband
Youngkin made the comment about the attack at a campaign rally, during which he said, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”
The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands
It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him
Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
What Utahns in Congress are saying about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home. Police arrested David Depape. Utah Republicans in Congress condemned political violence. Here’s what Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Burgess Owens and John Curtis had to say about it.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears speaking Monday for the first time about being awakened by pounding on the door as Capitol Police rushed to tell her about the assault on her husband at the family's home in San Francisco.“I was very scared,” Pelosi told CNN in an interview. "I'm thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul.”On the eve of the midterm elections, the Democratic leader is opening up about the brutal attack, as her party is struggling against a surge of Republican enthusiasm to keep control of Congress at a time of...
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
David DePape Indicted on Two Federal Counts in Attack on Paul Pelosi
A U.S. attorney has charged DePape with attempted kidnapping of a federal employee and assault on the family member of a federal officer.
