Indiana Daily Student
Old friendships rekindled as Indiana men’s basketball prepares to play Bethune-Cookman
Indiana men’s basketball has never faced Bethune-Cookman University before, but that doesn’t mean the two teams don’t have any connection. The squads are tied together by their head coaches, Indiana’s Mike Woodson and Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus, once teammates on the Kansas City and Sacramento Kings and still good friends now.
Indiana Daily Student
Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals
Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball begins season with 86-49 win over Vermont
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball tipped off its season with an 86-49 victory over the University of Vermont on Tuesday at Simon Skodt Assembly Hall. After a slow start, the Hoosiers cleaned up their mistakes and were able to blow out their American East Conference opponent. Before the media...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show
Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball shows depth in 88-53 victory over Morehead State
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball has no lack of talent in its starting lineup, but when struggling early against Morehead State University in its season opening 88-53 victory Monday, it turned to its bench. The second unit responded thoroughly. Tied 21-21 with nine minutes remaining in the first half,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball’s losing streak continues after 3-1 defeat to No. 3 Wisconsin
Indiana volleyball traveled to Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday to complete a home and away series against No. 3 Wisconsin. The Hoosiers sent the Badgers to a fourth set but could not win the additional needed sets to pull off the upset, ultimately losing 3-1. An early kill from junior outside...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County will have 28 polling places open on Election Day. Find yours here.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day. Monroe County will have 28 polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Voters must vote at the location that is assigned to them via their address. This information can be viewed in the voter registration portal at Indiana Voters. The Academy.
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs School of Music to premiere ‘Hansel and Gretel’ Nov. 11
As soon as the curtain rises on the Musical Arts Center stage and performers dressed as woodland animals prance through the audience, it is clear director Candace Evans has created something magical. Jacobs School of Music will present the “Hansel and Gretel” opera with two different casts at 7:30 p.m....
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
Indiana Daily Student
New Hope for Families Shelter to celebrate fourth annual Hope for the Holidays tree auction
Local unhoused shelter New Hope for Families will welcome Bloomington to the fourth annual Hope for the Holidays Tree Extravaganza and Auction from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15-17 at Switchyard Park. Sponsored by Catalent, the celebration will invite visitors to view more than 60 elaborate holiday trees decorated by local businesses,...
Indiana Daily Student
Nationwide undergraduate enrollment numbers decline for second year in a row
A new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center study found that nationwide undergraduate enrollment rates have declined for the second year in a row. There has been a consistent decline since 2020, but the decline has slowed to close to pre-pandemic rates and was not as dramatic as previous years. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee
Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Indiana Daily Student
Members of Indiana House of Representative elected
Monroe County residents voted to elect four members of the Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday. The seats for District 60, 61, 62 and 46 were up for election this year. Bob Heaton, the Republican incumbent for Indiana House District 46, has won against Democratic opponent Kurtis Cummings. Heaton received 69% of the vote.
Indiana Daily Student
Constellation Stage and Screen to premier ‘Anne of Green Gables’
Constellation Stage and Screen will welcome audiences to the premier of their first Kids Series play, “Anne of Green Gables,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waldron Auditorium on Walnut Street. The play is writer Catherine Bush’s adaptation of the classic children’s novel by L.M. Montgomery and follows...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County 2022 school board elections results
Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
Indiana Daily Student
Democrat Ruben Marté elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican Nathan Williamson
Democrat Ruben Marté has been elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican opponent Nathan Williamson. Of the 90.9% votes that have been counted, Marté garnered almost 60%. Marté is a captain at the Indiana State Police, which he has served on for 31 years. He is fluent in...
Indiana Daily Student
Large gasoline spill in Bloomington on Oct. 31 caused no long-lasting effects or damages to wastewater plant
A leak in an underground holding tank or pipe caused a large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station located at 1307 W. Third St. on Oct. 31. This leak resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and sewer system in Bloomington. To stop the leak, the fuel from the storage tanks and the surrounding areas was removed the same day.
