Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies Game

From Marcus Smart's alley-oop to Jayson Tatum to Derrick White flying in from behind to swat Ja Morant, Boston's best play of the night, Smart's scoop-and-score, and Tatum's thunderous throwdown, here are the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game. Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, and ...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

WATCH: Tatum dominates Pistons with 16 points in five-minute span

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a first-team All-NBA player for the first time in his career last season, and he's carried that momentum into the 2022-23 campaign as a legitimate MVP candidate. Tatum scored 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting (5-of-11 from 3-point range), along with five assists and one...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

