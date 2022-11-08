Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Celtics Fans Will Love This Quote from Jayson Tatum After Win vs. Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night for their third straight win, but there was a scary moment toward the end of the contest. With under 30 seconds remaining in the game and Boston up four points, Memphis point guard Ja Morant dove for a loose ball and in the ...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Pistons: Tatum and Brown Combine for 61 Points as Boston Rolls to Fourth-Straight Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Last season, the Pistons consistently gave the Celtics a hard time, including coming into TD Garden and walking out with a win. Boston knew not to take them lightly or look ahead to Friday's game against the Nuggets. Maintaining focus and handling...
It Sure Sounds like Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla is Loving Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is in the middle of his first season at the helm and already sounds like he loves Marcus Smart. Smart may not be the flashiest player in the world but has made a name for himself in Boston and it sounds like Mazzulla is the latest to take an inkling to ...
The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies Game
From Marcus Smart's alley-oop to Jayson Tatum to Derrick White flying in from behind to swat Ja Morant, Boston's best play of the night, Smart's scoop-and-score, and Tatum's thunderous throwdown, here are the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game. Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, and ...
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
NBC Sports
WATCH: Tatum dominates Pistons with 16 points in five-minute span
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a first-team All-NBA player for the first time in his career last season, and he's carried that momentum into the 2022-23 campaign as a legitimate MVP candidate. Tatum scored 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting (5-of-11 from 3-point range), along with five assists and one...
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
