Abbott's campaign says internal polling showed Texas governor race wouldn't be close ahead of blowout win over Beto O'Rourke
MCALLEN, Texas — In McAllen, Texas, the day after the election, Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign was still celebrating a blowout win over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The campaign said their internal polling suggested the race was never close. Come Election Day, the governor outperformed how he did in 2018...
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?
EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District
HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District. He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
TEXAS, USA — Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue
TEXAS, USA — Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket...
Eyes on the election: Texas will have federal and state election observers
HOUSTON — There will be extra sets of eyes in Harris County on Election Day. The Department of Justice will be sending election observers. That’s in addition to the Texas attorney general task force and the Secretary of State’s office, which is sending its own inspectors to monitor the vote.
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
KHOU 11 coverage of midterm election results
It was a busy election night across the Houston area and Texas. This is KHOU 11 coverage at 11 p.m.
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
Call logs show lack of urgency from Gov. Abbott in Uvalde school shooting, Sen. Gutierrez says
UVALDE, Texas — Nearly six months after the Robb Elementary School shooting, information continues to trickle out. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released the call logs between Governor Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw Monday. Gutierrez said he’s had these logs for 60 days and released them now out of frustration for the lack of transparency.
Election 2022: Monica De La Cruz beats out Michelle Vallejo for open seat in US House District 15
SAN ANTONIO — Republican Monica De La Cruz is projected to beat Democrat Michelle Vallejo in a race of political rookies for Congressional District 15, a seat Representative Vicente Gonzalez is leaving after campaigning for Congressional District 34. Vallejo and De La Cruz were vying to represent a redrawn...
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Sailor who killed girlfriend pregnant with twins sentenced to life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3
EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
Large piece of space shuttle Challenger found off coast of Florida
HOUSTON — A big piece of the exploded space shuttle Challenger was found off the coast of Florida. The HISTORY® Channel announced Thursday finding the 20-foot chunk of the 1986 shuttle while shooting its new series “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.” This is the first major discovery of wreckage from the shuttle launch in more than 25 years, the HISTORY Channel said.
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
