Mcallen, TX

KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

TEXAS, USA — Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox9.com

Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean

(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
megadoctornews.com

Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3

EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Large piece of space shuttle Challenger found off coast of Florida

HOUSTON — A big piece of the exploded space shuttle Challenger was found off the coast of Florida. The HISTORY® Channel announced Thursday finding the 20-foot chunk of the 1986 shuttle while shooting its new series “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.” This is the first major discovery of wreckage from the shuttle launch in more than 25 years, the HISTORY Channel said.
FLORIDA STATE
KHOU

LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
FLORIDA STATE

