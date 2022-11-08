ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail

By Kevin Rincon
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

Hate mail sent to minority-owned businesses on City Island 02:11

NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island .

Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.

Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.

The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail.

"The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like what's going on?"

READ MORE : Nassau County officials speak out against antisemitic flyers found in several communities

He said he received a white envelope with a stamp from New Jersey. It had no sender, and contained a flyer featuring what looks like a political cartoon, with racist language at the top.

"It was a little bit disappointing. It's 2022 and no one should be making fun," Perez said.

He said he felt uneasy after seeing it, but added neighbors have offered the business an overwhelming show of support.

Frida's wasn't the only place targeted with flyers. So was Seafood Kingz, which opened earlier this year. It's the only Black-owned restaurant in the community.

Jewish-owned, Archie's Tap & Table says it received the hate mail, as did Caliente's on City Island Avenue.

As business leaders deal with the hate, many in the community say they're trying to rally around them to show their support.

"There is no bigotry here like people think. It's a friendly neighborhood. Everybody gets along. Everybody looks out for each other. That kind of thing is not tolerated here," resident Jane Ferris said.

Ferris has lived on City Island her entire life. She said the mail is not reflective of the community.

"It's a sad state of affairs is what it is," Ferris said.

"If you feel disturbed, if you feel bothered by that image, go out, support all of these businesses that have received this letter," City Council member Marjorie Velázquez said.

Velázquez, who represents this district, said the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is working to identify who else may have gotten letters. She said it's clear they were sent to other communities outside of City Island.

"Given the divisive nature that we've been seeing come across our country, it makes me sick. It makes me sick to my stomach," Velázquez said.

For now, the NYPD has not announced an arrest, although a source told CBS2 the Hate Crimes Unit has identified a suspect.

Ellen Louise Adams
2d ago

It figures - all those afflicted with acute mental constipation crawling out from under their rocks to spew hate.💯🤯

NewNameSameMe
2d ago

Lots of sick people with a whole lot of free time.

