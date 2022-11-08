ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Despite fires, some say e-bike ban in NYC buildings is not the way to go

By Tim McNicholas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iok9i_0j2WTH9j00

Despite fires, some say a ban on e-bikes in NYC buildings is not the way to go 02:25

NEW YORK -- A growing number of apartment buildings are now banning e-bikes on their properties, citing fire hazards.

Just Monday, a company that manages more than two dozen buildings across the city announced a ban in every one of them.

But as CBS2's Tim McNicholas learned, some are calling on buildings to hit the brakes on the bans.

READ MORE : Resident of Manhattan high-rise says building's e-bike ban was not enforced before battery sparked fire

A gut-wrenching fire injured 43 people on Saturday on East 52nd Street. But it sparked change more than a mile away at the Somerset Apartments on the Upper East Side.

"I knew nothing. I know a lot now," Bruce Trachtenberg said.

Trachtenberg and other tenants got notices Monday banning e-bike storage at Somerset or any of the 26 buildings run by Glenwood Management. The company does not manage the building that caught fire, but said the blaze, which was started by the kind of battery used in e-bikes, convinced it to change the rules.

"I would hate to one day be woken up in the middle of the night, I live on the 28th floor, finding out the building is on fire because somebody's battery exploded," Trachtenberg said.

READ MORE : E-bikes eyed as possible cause of fire at Queens bike shop

And with nearly 200 fires connected to those batteries in New York City this year, Glenwood Management isn't alone.

The building where the fire happened Saturday also has an e-bike ban, but investigators still found e-bikes in the apartment where it started. And earlier this year, NYCHA considered banning e-bikes on its properties, but has since backed off that idea.

"I think the approach of banning is the wrong direction," said Hildalyn Colon Hernandez, an organizer with Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group that fights for the rights of food delivery workers, many of whom ride e-bikes for work. "Instead of proposing alternatives, how we can do this better and safer and people to come forward. I think the banning is just taking us back in a totality different direction."

Hernandez says to prevent fires related to e-bikes, the government should crack down on dysfunctional batteries and keep track of who is selling batteries. Many of the fires are caused by refurbished batteries or batteries that are not compatible with the charger being used.

"Particularly ones that are refurbished, should not be sold," City Council member Gale Brewer said.

READ MORE : With lithium ion-related fires on the rise, FDNY offers guidelines for e-bikes and e-scooter users

Brewer has proposed a ban on the sale of refurbished batteries.

"How could that be prevented?" McNicholas asked.

"Obviously, if we do legislation, you can't sell it. There would be fines," Brewer said.

The FDNY also says you should never charge batteries overnight.

There will be a City Council hearing on all of this and more on Nov. 14.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man bashes subway custodian in face with pipe

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police say attacked an MTA custodian at a subway station in Lower Manhattan. According to police, the woman was randomly attacked while she was cleaning an E train platform at the Chambers Street station at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. Investigators said the man approached her and struck her in the face with a metal pipe. Other MTA workers tried to chase him down, but he reportedly got away on a southbound 2 train. Surveillance video shows the man going through a turnstile. Police said the woman, 46, suffered swelling...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Park along the East River in the works

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job

NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions

The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more

Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?

The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

High-rise fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail

NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
BRONX, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Find The Best Weed in New York City

There is no law against smoking weed in New York City, and it is available everywhere you go. With the current weed laws in New York City, getting the best weed in the city safely is essential. When it comes to delivery, you can rest assured that following these two steps will ensure you get the best weed in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy