Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana game day essentials
Bethune-Cookman (0-1) at No. 13 Indiana (1-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel) KenPom Projected Score: No. 9 Indiana 85 No. 308 Bethune-Cookman 56. Series: First Meeting. Bethune-Cookman’s Reggie Theus:. Reggie Theus is in his second season as head men’s basketball...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's First Regular Season Win Over Morehead State
Listen to or read about what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State to start off the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates injury concerns for Trayce Jackson-Davis following Indiana's season opener
Mike Woodson updated Trayce Jackson-Davis’ injury status after Indiana’s season opener. Jackson-Davis has been battling an injury as Indiana heads into the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. Woodson updated that injury as a severe sprain in the thumb after the opener against Morehead State. The thumb injury...
thedailyhoosier.com
Radio: Talking IU basketball’s season opening win on the Hoosier Report
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss IU basketball’s season opening win and the outlook for the 2022-23 season. The segment with Mike Schumann starts at the 20:10 mark. The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison features coverage of the...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 88 Morehead State 53: Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
Indiana opened its 2022-23 season with an 88-53 win over Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. IU led 41-29 at halftime and the Hoosiers were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau, who each had 15 points. Jackson-Davis had a team high seven rebounds. The Hoosiers...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates Q&A
Watch as IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates took questions from the media on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-5 Bates had nine points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Indiana’s season opening win against Morehead State. Indiana (1-0) hosts Bethune Cookman at 8:30 p.m. Eastern...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. Morehead State: Live blog and discussion thread (Final)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana’s 2022-23 season opener against Morehead State. Follow along for live updates and join us in the discussion thread below. The game is expected to tip at 7 p.m. Eastern and will air on BTN Plus. Stay tuned...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson Q&A as Hoosiers prepare for Bethune Cookman
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson took questions from the media on Wednesday morning. Indiana (1-0) will host Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m. Eastern (BTN). Video shared by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find...
thedailyhoosier.com
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Geronimo and Thompson react to IU win over Morehead State
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 88-53 season-opening win over Morehead State on Monday evening in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were forward Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson. Indiana (1-0) will host Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m....
thedailyhoosier.com
IU quarterback Jack Tuttle out for the season with a shoulder injury
Jack Tuttle’s 2022 season has been unusual to say the least, and the latest turn in the story will be the last for his fifth college campaign. Head coach Tom Allen announced on Thursday morning Tuttle’s season is over due to a shoulder injury suffered on Saturday against Penn State.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
thedailyhoosier.com
Connor Bazelak expected to start vs. Ohio State as IU football QB room continues to fluctuate
Three quarterbacks saw the field on Saturday in Indiana’s blowout loss to Penn State. But none of them will start when the Hoosiers resume action this weekend and face No. 2 Ohio State. Instead, eight-game starter Connor Bazelak will return to that role and lead the 40-point underdog Hoosiers...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials,. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
A Lawn Mower Riding Pikachu Flipped the Bird Before Arrest by Police in Indiana
It was an exciting night for police in a small Indiana town when a Pikachu on a tricked-out lawn mower clearly did not choose treats for Halloween. Police in Roachdale, Indiana shared the news of a rogue Pikachu. The Pokemon was spotted riding around on a "modified lawn mower" on Halloween night in a little town in Putnam County, Indiana with a population of just around 1,000 people. The Pikachu was reportedly driving recklessly through 0.51 square mile town, all while towing a trailer behind the mower.
Comments / 0