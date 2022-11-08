ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana game day essentials

Bethune-Cookman (0-1) at No. 13 Indiana (1-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel) KenPom Projected Score: No. 9 Indiana 85 No. 308 Bethune-Cookman 56. Series: First Meeting. Bethune-Cookman’s Reggie Theus:. Reggie Theus is in his second season as head men’s basketball...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates Q&A

Watch as IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates took questions from the media on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-5 Bates had nine points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Indiana’s season opening win against Morehead State. Indiana (1-0) hosts Bethune Cookman at 8:30 p.m. Eastern...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Geronimo and Thompson react to IU win over Morehead State

Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 88-53 season-opening win over Morehead State on Monday evening in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were forward Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson. Indiana (1-0) will host Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU quarterback Jack Tuttle out for the season with a shoulder injury

Jack Tuttle’s 2022 season has been unusual to say the least, and the latest turn in the story will be the last for his fifth college campaign. Head coach Tom Allen announced on Thursday morning Tuttle’s season is over due to a shoulder injury suffered on Saturday against Penn State.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

It's time to give Indiana basketball's student section an assist

One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings

What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
STINESVILLE, IN
cohaitungchi.com

19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend

Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
INDIANA STATE
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

A Lawn Mower Riding Pikachu Flipped the Bird Before Arrest by Police in Indiana

It was an exciting night for police in a small Indiana town when a Pikachu on a tricked-out lawn mower clearly did not choose treats for Halloween. Police in Roachdale, Indiana shared the news of a rogue Pikachu. The Pokemon was spotted riding around on a "modified lawn mower" on Halloween night in a little town in Putnam County, Indiana with a population of just around 1,000 people. The Pikachu was reportedly driving recklessly through 0.51 square mile town, all while towing a trailer behind the mower.
ROACHDALE, IN

