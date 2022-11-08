Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Seeking help from a Family Law Attorney
(WFRV) – One of the most common reasons people use a Family Law Attorney is for divorce cases, but there are plenty of other reasons you may need their help. Partner and Family Law Attorney from Herrling Clark, Adam Bernander stopped by Local 5 Live with some of the reasons a person may need legal help, plus helpful things to think about if you are going through a divorce.
wisconsinrightnow.com
BREAKING: Paroled Rapist’s NEW Victim Speaks Out: ‘I Could Have Died,’ Calls Parole ‘Ridiculous’ [VIDEO]
The new victim of re-offending paroled rapist Kenneth Moffett, of Appleton, is courageously speaking out because she wants to help other victims so other people do not suffer the same trauma. Anna Baxter reached out to Wisconsin Right Now on Tuesday and described the horrific attack she endured from parolee...
WSAW
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski’s Joe Schmidt doing much better after transplant
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The wife of Joe Schmidt shared an important health update on his recovery from a kidney transplant. Angie Schmidt says her husband is making his doctor visits along with doing his labs and taking educational classes about new medications. But overall, she says, he is doing...
94.3 Jack FM
15 Year Old Suspect In Fatal Hit & Run Has Hearing Postponed
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
Fox11online.com
Defendant's lawyer in 2000 homicide wants case sent back to Outagamie County
(WLUK) – The legal maneuverings continue in Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for the 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, but the attorneys continue to focus on procedural issues, not the merits of his appeals. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of...
Horse injured in hit-and-run crash; authorities search for driver
"We're looking for help in locating the driver of a hit & run crash that occurred on Firelane 13 in the Village of Harrison," said the sheriff's office.
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
wtaq.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
One person hospitalized after house fire in Kiel
At 2:06 PM on 11/8/2022, the Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to 323 Linden Street in the City of Kiel for a report of the back of a house on fire with people and pets possibly still inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Road Closure Announced for This Week
A street near Downtown Manitowoc will be closed off to traffic starting today. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, South 16th Street will be closed between Clark and Franklin Streets as crews will be installing utilities in that area. The project is expected to last through next week Monday,...
Comments / 0