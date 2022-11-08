ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
PULASKI, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: Seeking help from a Family Law Attorney

(WFRV) – One of the most common reasons people use a Family Law Attorney is for divorce cases, but there are plenty of other reasons you may need their help. Partner and Family Law Attorney from Herrling Clark, Adam Bernander stopped by Local 5 Live with some of the reasons a person may need legal help, plus helpful things to think about if you are going through a divorce.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski’s Joe Schmidt doing much better after transplant

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The wife of Joe Schmidt shared an important health update on his recovery from a kidney transplant. Angie Schmidt says her husband is making his doctor visits along with doing his labs and taking educational classes about new medications. But overall, she says, he is doing...
PULASKI, WI
94.3 Jack FM

15 Year Old Suspect In Fatal Hit & Run Has Hearing Postponed

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI
NBC26

Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level

(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Road Closure Announced for This Week

A street near Downtown Manitowoc will be closed off to traffic starting today. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, South 16th Street will be closed between Clark and Franklin Streets as crews will be installing utilities in that area. The project is expected to last through next week Monday,...
MANITOWOC, WI

