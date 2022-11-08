ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy