Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State

PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
This Washington State University basketball player may have a future in broadcasting. D.J. Rodman is a weather forecaster at WSU's Murrow College and his forecasts get straight to the point.
