Washington State rolls into matchup with Arizona State
It is not hard to find numbers that suggest Arizona State and host Washington State are evenly matched, especially on
cougcenter.com
Coug women come out hot in 52-point victory over Loyola Marymount
The Washington State women got off to a hot start in the season opener on Monday afternoon in a 93-41 victory over Loyola Marymount. The Cougs led for all but :28 seconds of the game and gave head coach Kamie Ethridge her fourth straight regular season opener victory. Every Coug...
cougcenter.com
Coug volleyball splits with the Oregon schools
The Washington State volleyball team traveled to Oregon this last weekend to start the second half of their season. The Cougs split the weekend with a win over Oregon State (25-19,25-19,25-22) on Friday night and lost to Oregon (25-20, 23-25, 23-25). Oregon State Match- Friday, Nov 4. In a sweeping...
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
KHQ Right Now
Election analysts break down early results from local general election races
Aaron Hitefield (Ass. Professor Dep’t of Political Science - Whitworth University) and Cornell Clayton (WSU C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science) break down early results from local general election races.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
pullmanradio.com
Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
KLEWTV
Election results: Asotin County
There were no contested races in Asotin County for the November 8, 2022 election. However, there were several special advisory votes and other ballot issues. Click here for real-time election results from the Asotin County Auditor's Office.
pullmanradio.com
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
