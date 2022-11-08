ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Night Ranger teaming up with Contemporary Youth Orchestra for benefit concert in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s been over two years since funeral home executive Danny Ripepi was killed in a tragic accident when a dump truck caused a highway sigh to crash onto his vehicle. But thanks to his brother Ed, and 80’s rock band, Night Ranger, his legacy lives on through an annual memorial concert happening this Wednesday, November 9, at Playhouse Square's Key Bank State Theater.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Diner Road Trip: Spinner’s Good Time Diner

5 Weird Gadgets for People over 55 Years Old (2022 Gifts List) Getting Rid of Moles & Skin Tags Has Never Been So Simple. Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. Smart Consumer Update. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. At Almost 101,...
CHARDON, OH
WKYC

2 teen girls shot in Shaker Heights: What police are saying

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two teen girls were shot in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Shaker Heights Police Department told 3News that they responded to the...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Nov. 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6. She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
edsman.net

Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland

I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

"Weird Al" Yankovic in Cleveland

Weird Al’s drummer Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz shares some of the band's Northeast Ohio stories, along with details on his new book of photography ‘Lights, Camera, Accordion!” By Annie Nickoloff. "Weird Al" Yankovic and his band have played in Northeast Ohio dozens of times over the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy