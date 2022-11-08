Read full article on original website
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Night Ranger teaming up with Contemporary Youth Orchestra for benefit concert in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — It’s been over two years since funeral home executive Danny Ripepi was killed in a tragic accident when a dump truck caused a highway sigh to crash onto his vehicle. But thanks to his brother Ed, and 80’s rock band, Night Ranger, his legacy lives on through an annual memorial concert happening this Wednesday, November 9, at Playhouse Square's Key Bank State Theater.
Mason's Creamery Switches to Mason's Ramen Shop at 4 p.m. Today
New this year is a raclette ramen, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"
Medical Miracle: Surgeon treats himself, inspires others after cancer diagnosis
It started with stomach problems as a child and turned into a scary diagnosis years later.
Final days for Cleveland Pizza Week
If you didn't already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.
Two 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights
Two teenage girls from Shaker Heights were shot while in a parked vehicle, according to police.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Diner Road Trip: Spinner’s Good Time Diner
5 Weird Gadgets for People over 55 Years Old (2022 Gifts List) Getting Rid of Moles & Skin Tags Has Never Been So Simple. Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. Smart Consumer Update. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. At Almost 101,...
2 teen girls shot in Shaker Heights: What police are saying
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two teen girls were shot in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Shaker Heights Police Department told 3News that they responded to the...
cleveland19.com
14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Nov. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6. She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.
Car smashes into Cleveland clothing store
Cleveland police are investigating a potential 'smash and grab.'
edsman.net
Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland
I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
clevelandmagazine.com
"Weird Al" Yankovic in Cleveland
Weird Al’s drummer Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz shares some of the band's Northeast Ohio stories, along with details on his new book of photography ‘Lights, Camera, Accordion!” By Annie Nickoloff. "Weird Al" Yankovic and his band have played in Northeast Ohio dozens of times over the...
3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family
37% of U.S. adults who have not adopted have considered doing so
Watch: Moon shines bright over Cleveland ahead of blood moon lunar eclipse
SkyFOX captured the full moon shining brightly over Cleveland ahead of a blood moon lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.
Adarus Black found guilty of murdering Akron teen Na'Kia Crawford in 2020
AKRON, Ohio — The verdict is in. Jurors have found Adarus Black guilty of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford, who was shot to death more than two years ago in Akron. The decision came less than a week after the trial began. Black was captured in...
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: 3 Northeast Ohio sisters capturing the hearts of many
OBERLIN, Ohio — November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and it's time to heighten awareness about the disease and show support to those affected by it. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three sisters from Oberlin,...
Who is the most famous person in Akron?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
cleveland19.com
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
whbc.com
Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
