95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
14news.com
Indiana-based ramp building nonprofit is in need of volunteers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Servants at Work, also known as SAWs, is faith-based organization that builds wheelchair ramps for peoples’ homes. Angela and Jeffery Davis received their wheelchair ramp three weeks ago from SAWs. Angela has multiple sclerosis, bad knees, and arthritis in her hips. Jeffrey has an auto-immune...
“Fireball” meteor detected by satellite Tuesday night, seen in Indiana
INDIANA — Did you see a “fireball” meteor in the sky Tuesday night? One was detected by satellite! Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, a “fireball” meteor was reported around social media and sent to the American Meteor Society website. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) on the GOES-16 satellite can sometimes detect the light from […]
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
See Indiana Traffic Cameras, Plow Cameras and More with the INDOT App
One way to be prepared for the upcoming cold weather is to keep an eye on road conditions and INDOT is making that easier than ever!. The Indiana Department of Transportation (or INDOT) is in charge of building and maintaining roads in the state of Indiana, as their mission states:
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
WIBC.com
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
Fox 59
Near record warmth; Nicole brushes Indiana before cold arrives!
Clear skies and milder out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the 50s, nearly 10° milder than yesterday morning at the same time. Expect a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine this afternoon, as winds turn to the southwest at 6-11 mph. The combination of wind flow and sunshine should help to drive in the warmth! Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s, nearing the record high of 77° setback in 2020.
WISH-TV
What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
14news.com
Todd Young wins Indiana U.S. senate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve been watching Senate and House of Representative results Tuesday night for Indiana. Republican Incumbent Todd Young won Tuesday night. He was up against Democratic candidate Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
NPR
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
