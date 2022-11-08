ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Indiana-based ramp building nonprofit is in need of volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Servants at Work, also known as SAWs, is faith-based organization that builds wheelchair ramps for peoples’ homes. Angela and Jeffery Davis received their wheelchair ramp three weeks ago from SAWs. Angela has multiple sclerosis, bad knees, and arthritis in her hips. Jeffrey has an auto-immune...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year

ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Near record warmth; Nicole brushes Indiana before cold arrives!

Clear skies and milder out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the 50s, nearly 10° milder than yesterday morning at the same time. Expect a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine this afternoon, as winds turn to the southwest at 6-11 mph. The combination of wind flow and sunshine should help to drive in the warmth! Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s, nearing the record high of 77° setback in 2020.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Todd Young wins Indiana U.S. senate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve been watching Senate and House of Representative results Tuesday night for Indiana. Republican Incumbent Todd Young won Tuesday night. He was up against Democratic candidate Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy