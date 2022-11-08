Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Right tackle out for season after knee surgery
Interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams announced that Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery on Monday. The senior from Huntsville suffered an injury against Mississippi State on Saturday. Troxell, in his sixth season with the program, started a majority of...
Auburn Plainsman
Cohen officially introduced as Auburn's 16th athletics director
Eight days after his hiring was announced, John Cohen spoke to the media for the first time as the 16th athletics director in the history of Auburn University. Cohen took the Auburn job after six years of serving as the athletics director at Mississippi State. Though it was an “emotional” time for Cohen as he left Starkville and his alma mater behind, the opportunity to lead a program with such tradition as Auburn was too much to pass up.
Auburn Plainsman
How sports psychologists help student athletes on and off the field
Mental health plays a crucial role in an athlete’s performance, but who helps that student-athlete reach their full potential on and off the field or court?. When sports psychologists at Auburn determine whether or not an athlete is mentally ready, the student-athlete falls along a spectrum rather than being considered healthy versus unhealthy.
Auburn Plainsman
James Owens Foundation to hold second-annual scholarship breakfast
James Owens’ path was always going to be a lonely one. As the first Black football player at Auburn in 1969, how could it not be?. While establishing himself as a trailblazer during a time of integration, the empty dorm on the other side of Henry Harris' bedroom became a sanctuary. It was where they could drown out some of the pain of loneliness they felt on a campus that, for the most part, despised them.
Auburn Plainsman
"Legally Blonde" comes to Auburn
The sisters of Delta Nu at UCLA crowded around Elle Woods, their sorority’s president, as she hysterically bawled. Why would her boyfriend, Warner, break up with her because she “wasn’t serious enough?” She had a 4.0 average! Sure, she was in fashion merchandising, and her future wasn’t at the top of her priorities, but she was “seriously in love with him!”
