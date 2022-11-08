James Owens’ path was always going to be a lonely one. As the first Black football player at Auburn in 1969, how could it not be?. While establishing himself as a trailblazer during a time of integration, the empty dorm on the other side of Henry Harris' bedroom became a sanctuary. It was where they could drown out some of the pain of loneliness they felt on a campus that, for the most part, despised them.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO