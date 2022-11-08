Read full article on original website
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, Daytona Beach Shores police began evacuating more structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion fromTropical Storm Nicole, which is still miles off land. Among the complexes were Twin Towers, St. Kitt's, Marbella, Pirates Cove and Sunglow Resort. Several...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
click orlando
Nicole forces 12 Daytona Beach Shores condo complexes to evacuate as storm threatens collapse
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police and Volusia County deputies are going door-to-door inside 12 condo complexes and one hotel along the beach that are under threat of collapse due to the powerful storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. “Our chief building official had already...
1 Florida county issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall
"This massive storm poses a significant threat for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds and gusts."
fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties as the system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning south of Vero Beach. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: System batters Cocoa Beach
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
WESH
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Closes Beach Access Points, Dune Walkovers for the Duration of Storm
November 8, 2022 – Flagler County Parks and Recreation is closing all its dune walkovers and beach access points – effective immediately – for safety reasons for the duration of Subtropical Storm Nicole. “We kindly ask for everyone to please stay clear of these access areas until...
click orlando
Astor hits major flood stage as St. Johns River swells from Hurricane Nicole
ASTOR, Fla. – The St. Johns River is rising faster than expected in the Astor area and has hit major flood stage because of Hurricane Nicole. The huge wind field from Nicole is pushing in on Lake George, north of Astor, causing a backup upstream on the St. Johns River, according to News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.
cityofnsb.com
Here are the latest Tropical Storm Nicole updates impacting New Smyrna Beach
Here are the latest Tropical Storm Nicole updates impacting the City of New Smyrna Beach. Roads: Downed power lines have been reported near 417 Jessamine Ave. and South Atlantic Avenue & 21st Street. Standing water associated with storm surge and high tide has been observed in the following areas:. Central...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 4:17 a.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores council urges Volusia County to issue mandatory evacuation order
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is still dealing with the impacts of Ian, which caused more than $325 million in damages. The county is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Flood Warning for the St. Johns River near Astor and DeLand because of Nicole.
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
WESH
Flagler County officials issue evacuation orders as Nicole approaches
Flagler County officials gave an update Tuesday afternoon on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Structures that rely on dunes are only going to be that much more at risk. Homeowners need to understand their risk, officials say. An evacuation order was issued due to the risk to life and property,...
