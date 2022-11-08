Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No. 10 Alabama aims to rebound on visit to No. 11 Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has intimate but limited experience with how his old boss Nick Saban handled regular-season losses. Quite well back then, it turns out. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Panthers out to make history
The Lecanto football team was denied in its bid to win the first district championship in school history, but there are plenty of milestones still to hit for the Panthers when the Class 3S playoffs open Friday night in Dade City. The plan is to play the regional quarterfinal contest...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several...
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
