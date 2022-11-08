ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 News Now

Mission: Service — Sgt. Jason Thomas honored for service at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The college basketball regular season kicked off tonight at the CHI Health Center but it wasn't just the Bluejays getting the spotlight at Monday's game. Just after halftime, Creighton brought out a special guest for tonight's game, Sergeant Jason Thomas. Thomas, a Creighton Graduate, was...
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
3 News Now

Temperatures Tank Thursday

Overnight, a cold front starts making its way towards Omaha from the northwest. The metro likely holds onto the 60s for the Thursday morning commute, but there could be some light rain as the cold front arrives. Behind it, temperatures quickly tank as strong winds blow in the colder weather, dropping us into the 40s for the rest of the day. Eastern Nebraska likely sees some sunshine by the end of the day, but western Iowa will be a little more cloudy with a couple isolated storms.
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 9 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
