Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 News Now
Mission: Service — Sgt. Jason Thomas honored for service at Creighton game
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The college basketball regular season kicked off tonight at the CHI Health Center but it wasn't just the Bluejays getting the spotlight at Monday's game. Just after halftime, Creighton brought out a special guest for tonight's game, Sergeant Jason Thomas. Thomas, a Creighton Graduate, was...
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
3 News Now
Temperatures Tank Thursday
Overnight, a cold front starts making its way towards Omaha from the northwest. The metro likely holds onto the 60s for the Thursday morning commute, but there could be some light rain as the cold front arrives. Behind it, temperatures quickly tank as strong winds blow in the colder weather, dropping us into the 40s for the rest of the day. Eastern Nebraska likely sees some sunshine by the end of the day, but western Iowa will be a little more cloudy with a couple isolated storms.
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 9 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now
More than 2/3 of Bennington voters reject bond issue: 'It's not a question of if, it's a question of when'
BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Erin Kloke is a mom of two Bennington students and she sees rapid growth in the school district. She fought against the bond measure. Even so, she acknowledges a bond is going to have to pass. "It's not a question of 'if,' it's a question...
3 News Now
Pottawattamie County voters open up about top issues on the ballot; share concerns about extremism
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — On Election Day there will be 40 precincts open in Pottawattamie County — from Carter Lake To Walnut. But the Election Day fervor is kicking in for voters eager to share their voices. In the county, early voters are heading to the courthouse...
