Baltimore, MD

‘Plays on a different level’: Lamar Jackson’s dazzling 3rd-down conversions prove ‘key’ to Ravens win vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Lamar Jackson led the way to a 27-13 win to help the Ravens improve to 6-3. Jackson ended the day with 133 yards passing (completing 12/22 attempts) and a passion touchdown, as well as 82 rushing yards. Baltimore had 10 different players catch a pass from Jackson, including new addition DeSean Jackson. The stats certainly don’t pop off the page but they were enough to win comfortably and keep the Ravens offense going all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Justin Houston

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Houston recorded three tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over New Orleans on Monday Night Football. He is the second player this season to record at least two sacks and an...
BALTIMORE, MD
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Browns CB Ward to play after missing 3 games with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland's past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9. Ward said Thursday he's fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Broncos' order of picks for 2023 NFL draft

After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton now has six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, including a trio of selections in the first three rounds. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ order of picks for next year’s draft....
DENVER, CO

