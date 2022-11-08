OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.

