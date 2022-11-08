ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit

The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?

As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral

If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
NEBRASKA STATE

