Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
HuskerExtra.com
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
Doc Talk Podcast: Vince Ferragamo
A conversation with the former Husker and Super Bowl quarterback
3 News Now
9th ranked Creighton men's basketball survives opening scare from St. Thomas
OMAHA (KMTV) — The 9th ranked Creighton men's basketball team survived a scare from St. Thomas in the season opener as the Jays beat the Tommies, 72-60. Sophomore Arthur Kaluma scored a game-high 17 points. CU hosts North Dakota on Thursday at 8 PM on FS1.
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
WOWT
Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral
If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man prospect continues racking up P5 offers
As Nebraska football recruiting efforts spin up even more with just a month to go before signing day, there’s been quite a focus on guys that won’t even be able to sign this December. In the state of the Nebraska, there have been few players who have gotten more attention, from the Huskers and other places all over the country than Carter Nelson.
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
Nebraska wards off comeback, gets by Maine
Sam Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Maine 79-66 on Monday
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
News Channel Nebraska
Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
