Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE — AirPods Pro $159, $79 HP Chromebook and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are coming in by the minute. Here are the best early sales worth shopping now.
AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
intheknow.com
The 10 best early Black Friday tech sales to shop right now — up to 70% off at LG, Dyson, HP and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday is still two weeks away, but...
ZDNet
The best early Black Friday deals at Target
Black Friday is coming up, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer. Target has an expansive...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
makeuseof.com
Early Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $600 on ASUS Laptops and PCs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday may be a couple of weeks away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait that long for some good deals. In fact, ASUS is running some great sales ahead of the big day, cutting prices by up to 42%.
Get the best early Black Friday deals on Apple watches, laptops, headphones and more
Apple makes some of the best tech on the market and many devices are on sale ahead of Black Friday. Shop savings on MacBooks, iPads and smartwatches.
ZDNet
Black Friday AirPods deals: $50 off AirPods Pro, $100 off AirPods Max
'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't necessarily mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music, but not be judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to save big on Apple's AirPods.
Apple iPad (10th gen) vs. iPad (9th gen): Which one should you buy?
Should you go with the flashy looks and more future-proofed specs of the 2022 iPad, or save some cash on the still-excellent 2021 model? We’ve tested both tablets extensively, and have put them head-to-head to help you make the right decision.
ZDNet
Save $600 on this premium ASUS ROG Strix gaming PC on Amazon
We have a few weeks to go before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but a trend this year we've noticed is of US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all launching pre-sales at the start of November, with deals being drip-fed over the month. This doesn't mean...
PC Magazine
Asus ExpertCenter PN52 Review
With more folks than ever working remotely, the classic desktop PC market continues to shrink as the more flexible laptop grows. However, more people need to know that you really don’t have to compromise if you want the power and comfort of a desktop without the big box. Mini PCs are plentiful, and the Asus ExpertCenter PN52 (starts at $669, $968 as tested) is a fine example. The model we tested offers acceptable performance for its size and can be upgraded substantially. It works equally well as a workaday desktop PC, as the driver of a video display with an included VESA mount, or as a media streaming box. In fact, save for a less-than-stellar matchup against Apple's latest Mac mini, we find very little to complain about with this mini PC, earning it a solid four-star rating.
Google's Black Friday deals knock up to $150 off the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, no trade-in required
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we speed toward the end of the year, there's never been a better time to shop for gadgets. Google's no stranger to Black Friday deals, usually offering their latest and greatest phones, earbuds, and more at some truly enticing prices. If you've been hoping to get your hands on some discounted devices, grab your calendar. You only have a week to wait before the holiday shopping season kicks off with some truly incredible deals on phones, Chromecasts, and Nest gear.
Android Headlines
Now is the time to buy Razer's 2022 Blade 14 gaming laptop
Black Friday deals have started early, and that includes this Razer Blade 14. This is the 2022 model, and it is now $700 off of its regular price. Coming in at just $2,742. This isn’t the entry-level Blade 14 either. It comes with the AMD Ruzen 9 6900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage inside. The display is a 14-inch QHD resolution with 165Hz refresh rate. So this is definitely a really good looking gaming laptop. With a ton of storage available too.
laptopmag.com
Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 is now under $1,000 in bargain early Black Friday deal
With Black Friday 2022 already kicking off with a bundle of stellar price cuts, there are big savings to be made on some of the best devices around. And, if you're on the hunt for a bargain gaming laptop that packs a punch, this Asus TUF Dash F15 deal is worth checking out.
