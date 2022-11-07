Barney Albert Davis, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Delta, Utah. Barney was born on June 5, 1943 in Payson, Utah to Albert Thompson Davis and Leona Selma Lake Davis. His father was serving his country in WWII during the early months of his life. Shortly before receiving a leave from service to return home and see his baby boy, less than a year old, his father was killed. Barney grew up in Lynndyl. His mother remarried and he eventually became the big brother to 5 sisters. His step father was often away from home, so Barney took on the responsibility to become a support figure for his younger sisters from a very young age. Before he was a teenager, he decided he would teach himself how to raise livestock. He made deals with local farmers and started raising pigs and chickens and cows, and by the time he was 10, he had made a huge difference in the welfare of his family.

