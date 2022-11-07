Read full article on original website
Barney Albert Davis
Barney Albert Davis, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Delta, Utah. Barney was born on June 5, 1943 in Payson, Utah to Albert Thompson Davis and Leona Selma Lake Davis. His father was serving his country in WWII during the early months of his life. Shortly before receiving a leave from service to return home and see his baby boy, less than a year old, his father was killed. Barney grew up in Lynndyl. His mother remarried and he eventually became the big brother to 5 sisters. His step father was often away from home, so Barney took on the responsibility to become a support figure for his younger sisters from a very young age. Before he was a teenager, he decided he would teach himself how to raise livestock. He made deals with local farmers and started raising pigs and chickens and cows, and by the time he was 10, he had made a huge difference in the welfare of his family.
Sharen Lee Westmoreland
Sharen Lee Westmoreland, age 80, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 in Tooele, Utah. Sharen was born in Ogden, Utah on December 11, 1941, the third of the six children of Lee Ennes and Dora Miles Westmoreland. She grew up in Roy and graduated from Weber High School. During her younger years she was excelled at roller skating, tennis and enjoyed skiing. After graduating she got a job working at Hill Air Force Base. One summer, however, she answered an employment ad to assist in a catering service for the Colorado School of Mines. She was hired, and thereby met the Topham family, whom would play a significant role for the rest of her life.
Notice of Meeting Date Change 11/9/22
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF MEETING DATEMILLARD COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled meeting of November 2, 2022 for the Millard County Planning Commission has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices—71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah.
Kel Lamar Sorenson
Kel Lamar Sorenson, age 45 graduated this life on Saturday November 5, 2022 in Fillmore, Utah. Kel was born in Beaver, Utah on October 29, 1977 to Steven Lamar Sorenson and Patricia Kimball Sorenson. Kel graduated from Millard High School in 1996 and then attended Utah Valley University for diesel...
Fillmore City officials embrace PVC piping
Councilman says his research shows city is last among peers to allow plastic. Fillmore City council members narrowly approved allowing PVC piping to be installed in new residential, commercial and industrial projects within the city. Council members voted last week to approve PVC’s use after a business developer pitched the...
Fillmore considers plan for resident deer
Will there soon be men with silenced .22s running around Fillmore in the dark of night?. It’s possible, since that’s one of three options available to the city regarding its growing population of resident deer. State wildlife officers presented the city with its options last week during a...
Delta OKs Center St. housing project
Local attorney partner in 14-unit, multi-family development; code snarls add twist. A new 14-unit multi-family development on South Center Street was approved by Delta City Council members last week, but not without a touch of controversy and some emotion. Local attorney Steve Styler presented the development to council members after...
Job Announcement: Millard School District 11/9/22 B
Millard School District is accepting applications for the position of Head Girls Tennis Coach at Millard High School. The Head Tennis Coach is responsible for coaching student athletes in techniques and performance to prepare them for competition, and to motivate student athletes to develop an appreciation of the sport. The Head Coach is a liaison for related youth programs. The Head Coach is responsible for program budgets, expenditures, and fundraising efforts and for coordinating these efforts with the administration and finance office. Additional duties include off-season activities like camps, and summer season preparation.
