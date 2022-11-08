ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

Nov. 8 Results in Orange County

Final results for locally contested ESD races (Top 5 Advance) in Orange County and Proposition A with the LCM Consolidated School District.
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Veterans in Beaumont bring awareness to spiking numbers of veteran suicides

BEAUMONT — Veterans Day is a day we honor those who served our country, but veterans also suffer an alarming rate of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. In 20-20, more than 500 Texas veterans took their own lives.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

I-10 widening projects: What to expect from now until 2029

Drivers in Beaumont will be dealing with cone zones for at least the next six years on Interstate 10. The I-10 widening project is actually two separate projects: I-10 at Cardinal Drive and the I-10 at the Eastex Freeway (U.S. 69). KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn shows drivers what they can...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
BEAUMONT, TX

