N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
'Their skill sets complement each other' : City of Beaumont hires 2 new assistant city managers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced the hiring of two assistant city managers Tuesday. Christopher Boone will serve as assistant city manager of development services and June Ellis will serve as assistant city manager of administration. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an August 08,...
KFDM-TV
Grand jury indicts woman after gun discovered in purse at West Brook High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a woman on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place after BISD Police discovered a gun in her purse August 30 at West Brook High School. BISD has said she is a family member of a student.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Fire Rescue rolls out new EMS truck
The truck comes with a different color scheme and a 14-foot box. This will give first responders additional room to work in emergency situations.
KFDM-TV
New property development coming to Orange following demolition
ORANGE — Hurricane Laura devastated much of Southeast Texas in 2020. Some towns are still completing demolition and repairs following the hurricane damage. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Skylar Williams breaks down some of the development plans for Orange.
$1B total bond to bring new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End passes, voted on by 2 people
BEAUMONT, Texas — Propositions on the ballot for Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm election have passed. These bonds will bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End, becoming the city’s first municipal management district. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a September 21, 2022...
KFDM-TV
Judge tells Beaumont election officials not to harass or discriminate against Black voters
BEAUMONT — UPDATE- Beaumont community members react to Federal Judges decision on voter intimidation at Judge John Paul Davis Community Center in the North Side of Beaumont. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details. Previously reported:. Allegations that Black voters were harassed and intimidated during early voting at a Beaumont...
Beaumont election officials accused of harassment and discrimination
On the eve of the election, an East Texas county is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting.
kogt.com
Nov. 8 Results in Orange County
Final results for locally contested ESD races (Top 5 Advance) in Orange County and Proposition A with the LCM Consolidated School District.
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
KFDM-TV
Veterans in Beaumont bring awareness to spiking numbers of veteran suicides
BEAUMONT — Veterans Day is a day we honor those who served our country, but veterans also suffer an alarming rate of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. In 20-20, more than 500 Texas veterans took their own lives.
Republicans sweep Jefferson County in 2022 midterm elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Republicans held a huge victory in Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, 2022. Voters reelected Judge Jeff Branick for a 4th term. Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg beat out her opponent for Jefferson County Clerk and Gordon Friesz won the 317th District Court seat.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Houston man pleads guilty to trying to use drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison
Law enforcement officials reportedly found the 44-year-old operating a drone near the prison, with bags that had tobacco, cell phones, vape pens and other items inside.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man attempts to fly phones, tobacco, vape pens into prison on drone, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Houston resident Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, 44, pleaded guilty to owning or operating a drone that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said in a Nov. 8 release. According to information presented in court,...
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
KFDM-TV
Election overview including big victories by Christian "Manuel" Hayes and Judge Branick
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Voters in Jefferson County and across Texas have spoken, making decisions in key races from the battle for governor to a high-profile state representative seat and the election for county judge in Jefferson County. Democrat Christian "Manuel" Hayes defeated Republican Jacorion Randle in the race to...
KFDM-TV
Teen begins 30 year sentence for murdering a man on a west Beaumont street
BEAUMONT — A teenager is beginning a 30 year sentence for shooting and killing a man in 2019 on a street in west Beaumont. Bryce Bell pleaded guilty in July to the murder of Anthony Wilson. Judge John Stevens sentenced the 18-year-old Wednesday afternoon. Bell was only 15 at...
Humane Society of Southeast Texas targeted by catalytic converter thieves twice in one year
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles for the 2nd time this year. It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post. At 4:45 a.m., the...
KFDM-TV
I-10 widening projects: What to expect from now until 2029
Drivers in Beaumont will be dealing with cone zones for at least the next six years on Interstate 10. The I-10 widening project is actually two separate projects: I-10 at Cardinal Drive and the I-10 at the Eastex Freeway (U.S. 69). KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn shows drivers what they can...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
