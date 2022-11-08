UAH volleyball defeats Shorter to advance to GSC Tournament Quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After dropping the first set, the No. 5 seed UAH volleyball team stormed back to get the 3-1 win (13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22) over No. 8 seed Shorter in the first round of the GSC Tournament.

This is the Chargers’ first GSC Tournament win since 2018.

Gracie McGee led the Chargers with 13 kills while Ally Kennis added nine.

UAH will take on No. 4 seed Montevallo in the GSC quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11:00 a.m. in Pensacola, Florida.

