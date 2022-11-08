ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
NJ.com

Red Sox re-sign ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox are re-signing Rob Refsnyder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported Wednesday:. The Red Sox are bringing back Rob Refsnyder. According to multiple sources, they’re in agreement on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Refsnyder signed a minor league deal last winter, but had an .881 OPS after a mid-season call-up.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22

Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
Yardbarker

Mets’ Jacob deGrom Tests The Free Agent Market

The New York Mets made the Edwin Diaz signing official. That was their first order of business in free agency. Then they picked up the $14 million dollar option on Carlos Carrasco. Next on the list is multiple Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom. He has met with the Atlanta Braves but the Mets are talking to him. Steven Cohen tweeted about him so I think it’s a matter of deGrom’s camp figuring out what his market value is and the Mets will gladly pay it. Somewhere between $40 and 45 million for 3-5 years will get it done. He will soon be 35, so this could be his last big contract.
